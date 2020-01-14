All apartments in Erie
129 Piney Creek Lane
129 Piney Creek Lane

129 Piney Creek Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Location

129 Piney Creek Lane, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious + Bright Erie Home with Amazing Community Pool! - You will love this neighborhood! Mountain views, cul-de-sacs, huge community pool with slide, and lots of parks! High ceilings, lots of light, spacious rooms and open concept kitchen. Kitchen has kitchen island and all stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout, large backyard completely fenced, attached 2 car garage. Upstairs has three bedrooms including the master suite with master bedroom, large master bathroom, and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms plus guest bathroom. Washer/dryer and utility room. Large basement with 9 ft. ceilings.

Tenants pays utilities. Pets negotiable. This home is located in an ideal neighborhood and centrally located near transportation, breweries, shopping, markets, parks, paths and more! MUST SEE!

(RLNE4360310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

