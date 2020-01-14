129 Piney Creek Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Spacious + Bright Erie Home with Amazing Community Pool! - You will love this neighborhood! Mountain views, cul-de-sacs, huge community pool with slide, and lots of parks! High ceilings, lots of light, spacious rooms and open concept kitchen. Kitchen has kitchen island and all stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout, large backyard completely fenced, attached 2 car garage. Upstairs has three bedrooms including the master suite with master bedroom, large master bathroom, and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms plus guest bathroom. Washer/dryer and utility room. Large basement with 9 ft. ceilings.



Tenants pays utilities. Pets negotiable. This home is located in an ideal neighborhood and centrally located near transportation, breweries, shopping, markets, parks, paths and more! MUST SEE!



