1174 South Egrew Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

1174 South Egrew Court

1174 South Egrew Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1174 South Egrew Court, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1174 South Egrew Court Available 05/10/20 Located on quiet cul-de-sac, surrounded by open space this house is just a few steps to the trail and mountain views - Located on quiet cul-de-sac, surrounded by open space this house is just a few steps to the trail and mountain views! Smart home with integrated locks, smart thermostat, smoke alarms, video doorbell, security system, & Rachio Sprinkler system (with subscriptions paid for by the owner). Fun neighborhood park just a block away with neighborhood social events throughout the year - bands, socials, holiday parties etc.

Lots of interior features: Recessed lighting in most of the rooms, renovated kitchen with granite counters, beautiful backs-plash, farmhouse sink & new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors on main floor, luxury vinyl in bathrooms, family room with gas fireplace. Very clean, well maintained, with lots of natural light. Finished basement with bedroom, rec room and full bath; Extra large master retreat with 5 piece en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet; Newer interior and exterior paint; Newer large washer & dryer, heater and furnace.

Backyard with Trex deck, patio, vegetable patch, lawn, trees and a play box. Well-maintained front yard with sprinkler & drip system in front and back yard. Lots of customizable shelving in closets & laundry room; 3 car heated tandem garage with a 2 car driveway.

(RLNE5617923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1174 South Egrew Court have any available units?
1174 South Egrew Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1174 South Egrew Court have?
Some of 1174 South Egrew Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1174 South Egrew Court currently offering any rent specials?
1174 South Egrew Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1174 South Egrew Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1174 South Egrew Court is pet friendly.
Does 1174 South Egrew Court offer parking?
Yes, 1174 South Egrew Court offers parking.
Does 1174 South Egrew Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1174 South Egrew Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1174 South Egrew Court have a pool?
No, 1174 South Egrew Court does not have a pool.
Does 1174 South Egrew Court have accessible units?
No, 1174 South Egrew Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1174 South Egrew Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1174 South Egrew Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1174 South Egrew Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1174 South Egrew Court has units with air conditioning.

