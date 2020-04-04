Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1174 South Egrew Court Available 05/10/20 Located on quiet cul-de-sac, surrounded by open space this house is just a few steps to the trail and mountain views - Located on quiet cul-de-sac, surrounded by open space this house is just a few steps to the trail and mountain views! Smart home with integrated locks, smart thermostat, smoke alarms, video doorbell, security system, & Rachio Sprinkler system (with subscriptions paid for by the owner). Fun neighborhood park just a block away with neighborhood social events throughout the year - bands, socials, holiday parties etc.



Lots of interior features: Recessed lighting in most of the rooms, renovated kitchen with granite counters, beautiful backs-plash, farmhouse sink & new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors on main floor, luxury vinyl in bathrooms, family room with gas fireplace. Very clean, well maintained, with lots of natural light. Finished basement with bedroom, rec room and full bath; Extra large master retreat with 5 piece en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet; Newer interior and exterior paint; Newer large washer & dryer, heater and furnace.



Backyard with Trex deck, patio, vegetable patch, lawn, trees and a play box. Well-maintained front yard with sprinkler & drip system in front and back yard. Lots of customizable shelving in closets & laundry room; 3 car heated tandem garage with a 2 car driveway.



(RLNE5617923)