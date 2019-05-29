Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

1041 Mircos Street Available 06/01/19 Gorgeous Erie Commons Ranch Style 3 bed, 1 office and 2.5 bath House - Available June 1st - Erie Commons Gorgeous Ranch Style home! Great location across the street from the park. This spacious 3 Bedroom, plus office and 2.5 bath home shines- you'll love the large gourmet kitchen featuring SS Apps, Gas Stove , Maple Cabinets and a beautiful island which seats 4-5 people- great for entertaining! If you like low maintenance living this home is perfect featuring a small fenced yard and covered patio. Solar PV 2.9KW is a bonus keeping energy cost low! Erie Commons features parks & community pool!



School Information:

Elementary School: Red Hawk

Middle/Junior School: Erie

High School: Erie

School District: St. Vrain Valley RE-1J



Dog negotiable - no cats



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up your showing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4142821)