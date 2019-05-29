All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 1041 Mircos Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie, CO
/
1041 Mircos Street
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

1041 Mircos Street

1041 Mircos Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1041 Mircos Street, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
1041 Mircos Street Available 06/01/19 Gorgeous Erie Commons Ranch Style 3 bed, 1 office and 2.5 bath House - Available June 1st - Erie Commons Gorgeous Ranch Style home! Great location across the street from the park. This spacious 3 Bedroom, plus office and 2.5 bath home shines- you'll love the large gourmet kitchen featuring SS Apps, Gas Stove , Maple Cabinets and a beautiful island which seats 4-5 people- great for entertaining! If you like low maintenance living this home is perfect featuring a small fenced yard and covered patio. Solar PV 2.9KW is a bonus keeping energy cost low! Erie Commons features parks & community pool!

School Information:
Elementary School: Red Hawk
Middle/Junior School: Erie
High School: Erie
School District: St. Vrain Valley RE-1J

Dog negotiable - no cats

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up your showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4142821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Mircos Street have any available units?
1041 Mircos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1041 Mircos Street have?
Some of 1041 Mircos Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 Mircos Street currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Mircos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Mircos Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 Mircos Street is pet friendly.
Does 1041 Mircos Street offer parking?
Yes, 1041 Mircos Street offers parking.
Does 1041 Mircos Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 Mircos Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Mircos Street have a pool?
Yes, 1041 Mircos Street has a pool.
Does 1041 Mircos Street have accessible units?
No, 1041 Mircos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Mircos Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 Mircos Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 Mircos Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1041 Mircos Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Erie 2 BedroomsErie Apartments with Balconies
Erie Apartments with ParkingErie Apartments with Pools
Erie Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COEaton, COCherry Creek, CO
Niwot, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, COEvergreen, COSeverance, COBerthoud, COEdgewater, COColumbine, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College