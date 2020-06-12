4660 S Acoma St A

Amenities

Nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit at 4660 S Acoma Street, shares fenced yard with basement unit.

Property is one block off Broadway and close to bus stop - only 1 block away and close to light rail. All kinds of shopping nearby including a New Sprouts Market and Starbucks, Subway, Five Guys Burger.

Pets allowed.

1 car driveway parking and plenty of street parking available.

1 car garage is included in 1650$ rent (1550$ without garage).

