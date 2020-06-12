All apartments in Englewood
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

4660 S Acoma St A

4660 South Acoma Street · No Longer Available
Location

4660 South Acoma Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit A Available 07/01/20 4660 S Acoma Unit A - Property Id: 279888

Nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit at 4660 S Acoma Street, shares fenced yard with basement unit.
Property is one block off Broadway and close to bus stop - only 1 block away and close to light rail. All kinds of shopping nearby including a New Sprouts Market and Starbucks, Subway, Five Guys Burger.
Pets allowed.
1 car driveway parking and plenty of street parking available.
1 car garage is included in 1650$ rent (1550$ without garage).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279888
Property Id 279888

(RLNE5781940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4660 S Acoma St A have any available units?
4660 S Acoma St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4660 S Acoma St A have?
Some of 4660 S Acoma St A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4660 S Acoma St A currently offering any rent specials?
4660 S Acoma St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4660 S Acoma St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4660 S Acoma St A is pet friendly.
Does 4660 S Acoma St A offer parking?
Yes, 4660 S Acoma St A offers parking.
Does 4660 S Acoma St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4660 S Acoma St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4660 S Acoma St A have a pool?
No, 4660 S Acoma St A does not have a pool.
Does 4660 S Acoma St A have accessible units?
No, 4660 S Acoma St A does not have accessible units.
Does 4660 S Acoma St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4660 S Acoma St A has units with dishwashers.

