9577 Ghost Flower Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 game room on-site laundry parking garage

COMING SOON! Available September 14, 2020



View the 3D virtual tour now from any device and see this home room by room. Just copy and paste https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A3e8g8m78oB into your browser.



3 Bedrooms with an Office that could double as a 4th Bedroom! Main level has welcoming entry with private office at the front of the home, a Cozy Living room with fireplace, an open concept island Kitchen and powder room. Upstairs has an oversized Master Suite with walk-in closet, 2 more Bedrooms, a huge game room, full Bath, and a laundry room. Home has AIR CONDITIONING and WASHER & DRYER ARE INCLUDED.

Well cared for, 2 Story recent build located near Marksheffel Blvd and Drennan Rd near Peterson AFB and Colorado Springs Airport.

1 Dog will be considered on a case by case basis (restrictions and limits apply)

Tenant pays all utilities

2 car attached Garage

Fenced yard with sprinkler system.

Smart video doorbell.

Smart Thermostat.

Backyard camera recently installed.

NEST subscription is OPTIONAL and not included.



No Smoking and No Marijuana or other drug use.

Section 8 housing is unavailable.