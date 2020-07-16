All apartments in El Paso County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:10 PM

9577 Ghost Flower Lane

9577 Ghost Flower Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9577 Ghost Flower Ln, El Paso County, CO 80925
Colorado Centre

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
COMING SOON! Available September 14, 2020

View the 3D virtual tour now from any device and see this home room by room. Just copy and paste https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A3e8g8m78oB into your browser.

3 Bedrooms with an Office that could double as a 4th Bedroom! Main level has welcoming entry with private office at the front of the home, a Cozy Living room with fireplace, an open concept island Kitchen and powder room. Upstairs has an oversized Master Suite with walk-in closet, 2 more Bedrooms, a huge game room, full Bath, and a laundry room. Home has AIR CONDITIONING and WASHER & DRYER ARE INCLUDED.
Well cared for, 2 Story recent build located near Marksheffel Blvd and Drennan Rd near Peterson AFB and Colorado Springs Airport.
1 Dog will be considered on a case by case basis (restrictions and limits apply)
Tenant pays all utilities
2 car attached Garage
Fenced yard with sprinkler system.
Smart video doorbell.
Smart Thermostat.
Backyard camera recently installed.
NEST subscription is OPTIONAL and not included.

No Smoking and No Marijuana or other drug use.
Section 8 housing is unavailable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9577 Ghost Flower Lane have any available units?
9577 Ghost Flower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso County, CO.
What amenities does 9577 Ghost Flower Lane have?
Some of 9577 Ghost Flower Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9577 Ghost Flower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9577 Ghost Flower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9577 Ghost Flower Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9577 Ghost Flower Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9577 Ghost Flower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9577 Ghost Flower Lane offers parking.
Does 9577 Ghost Flower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9577 Ghost Flower Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9577 Ghost Flower Lane have a pool?
No, 9577 Ghost Flower Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9577 Ghost Flower Lane have accessible units?
No, 9577 Ghost Flower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9577 Ghost Flower Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9577 Ghost Flower Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9577 Ghost Flower Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9577 Ghost Flower Lane has units with air conditioning.
