4675 Limestone Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

4675 Limestone Road

4675 Limestone Road · (719) 419-8333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4675 Limestone Road, El Paso County, CO 80132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1926 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Initial lease term goes through 6/30/2022

To view the 3D tour of this property, copy this link to your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=71eZKRHxBLc

Do not miss this beautiful property in Monument! Walk right in to be immediately greeted by a spacious foyer! Just to your left, beautiful french doors open into a cozy office space! Many upgrades including tile backsplash and granite counter tops in the kitchen with a dining area just on the other side of the breakfast bar! This home features a large living room with amazing views! There are also 3 nice bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms! Don't miss out on the sunroom or the beautiful deck! This ranch home sits on 1.22 acres with city, mountain, and forest views and a nice long driveway!

Pet Policy: 2 pets max, no puppies. No weight limit, some breed restrictions. All pets must be fixed.

Due to the progression of COVID-19, there will be no in-person showings at this time. In-person showings will be scheduled only after an application is approved. We are set up for a complete Virtual 3D showing. Please see the Matterport link above.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,245, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4675 Limestone Road have any available units?
4675 Limestone Road has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4675 Limestone Road have?
Some of 4675 Limestone Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4675 Limestone Road currently offering any rent specials?
4675 Limestone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4675 Limestone Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4675 Limestone Road is pet friendly.
Does 4675 Limestone Road offer parking?
No, 4675 Limestone Road does not offer parking.
Does 4675 Limestone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4675 Limestone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4675 Limestone Road have a pool?
No, 4675 Limestone Road does not have a pool.
Does 4675 Limestone Road have accessible units?
No, 4675 Limestone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4675 Limestone Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4675 Limestone Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4675 Limestone Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4675 Limestone Road does not have units with air conditioning.
