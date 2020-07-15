4675 Limestone Road

Amenities

Initial lease term goes through 6/30/2022



To view the 3D tour of this property, copy this link to your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=71eZKRHxBLc



Do not miss this beautiful property in Monument! Walk right in to be immediately greeted by a spacious foyer! Just to your left, beautiful french doors open into a cozy office space! Many upgrades including tile backsplash and granite counter tops in the kitchen with a dining area just on the other side of the breakfast bar! This home features a large living room with amazing views! There are also 3 nice bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms! Don't miss out on the sunroom or the beautiful deck! This ranch home sits on 1.22 acres with city, mountain, and forest views and a nice long driveway!



Pet Policy: 2 pets max, no puppies. No weight limit, some breed restrictions. All pets must be fixed.



Due to the progression of COVID-19, there will be no in-person showings at this time. In-person showings will be scheduled only after an application is approved. We are set up for a complete Virtual 3D showing. Please see the Matterport link above.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,245, Available 8/1/20



Contact us to schedule a showing.