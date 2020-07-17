All apartments in El Paso County
Last updated July 17 2020

2648 Shannara Grove

2648 Shannara Grove · (833) 367-6963
Location

2648 Shannara Grove, El Paso County, CO 80951
Cimarron Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
This town home in Claremont Ranch is your new sanctuary. The sizable living room welcomes you into a refined, well cared for space. Open main level floor plan with a three sided gas fireplace. Kitchen boasts all newer stainless steel appliances, an island center with counter space and a breakfast bar for family/friend gatherings/seating. You have a formal dining area and an eat in kitchen dining area with walk-out to rear fenced patio/fire pit area. Guest bath on the main level for convenience. The upper level greets you with the master bedroom, attached 5 piece master bath, a walk in closet, two additional spacious bedrooms, one full bath and a laundry room - all conveniently located on one level. This spacious 3 bedroom town home is located near Schriever Air Force Base, Peterson Air Force Base & Powers corridor with lots of shopping & restaurants! Newer paint, newer carpet and some newer vinyl! Covered parking in front of unit - 1 carport. HOA includes maintenance on the exterior as well as snow removal, covenant enforcement, landscape maintenance, exterior insurance and trash pick-up.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2648 Shannara Grove have any available units?
2648 Shannara Grove has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2648 Shannara Grove have?
Some of 2648 Shannara Grove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2648 Shannara Grove currently offering any rent specials?
2648 Shannara Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 Shannara Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2648 Shannara Grove is pet friendly.
Does 2648 Shannara Grove offer parking?
Yes, 2648 Shannara Grove offers parking.
Does 2648 Shannara Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2648 Shannara Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 Shannara Grove have a pool?
No, 2648 Shannara Grove does not have a pool.
Does 2648 Shannara Grove have accessible units?
No, 2648 Shannara Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 Shannara Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2648 Shannara Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 2648 Shannara Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 2648 Shannara Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
