2648 Shannara Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport fire pit on-site laundry parking

This town home in Claremont Ranch is your new sanctuary. The sizable living room welcomes you into a refined, well cared for space. Open main level floor plan with a three sided gas fireplace. Kitchen boasts all newer stainless steel appliances, an island center with counter space and a breakfast bar for family/friend gatherings/seating. You have a formal dining area and an eat in kitchen dining area with walk-out to rear fenced patio/fire pit area. Guest bath on the main level for convenience. The upper level greets you with the master bedroom, attached 5 piece master bath, a walk in closet, two additional spacious bedrooms, one full bath and a laundry room - all conveniently located on one level. This spacious 3 bedroom town home is located near Schriever Air Force Base, Peterson Air Force Base & Powers corridor with lots of shopping & restaurants! Newer paint, newer carpet and some newer vinyl! Covered parking in front of unit - 1 carport. HOA includes maintenance on the exterior as well as snow removal, covenant enforcement, landscape maintenance, exterior insurance and trash pick-up.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



(RLNE5887835)