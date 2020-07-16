All apartments in El Paso County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

10761 Traders Parkway

10761 Traders Pkwy · (719) 249-8057
Location

10761 Traders Pkwy, El Paso County, CO 80817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,299

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2266 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
* Just Reduced * *Tons of ammenities included*
This recently built 3 bed, 2.5 bath is loaded with extra space, amenities, and upgrades. Additional space includes a room with French doors, perfect for a formal dining area or home office, and an upstairs loft. All living spaces are on the same level and each have their own walk-in closet. Master includes an extended walk in closet. Washer and dryer provided. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Soak in the Colorado sky from the fenced backyard, or escape into the trail from the back gate for more space to play. 2 car garage. Humidifier in HVAC, and hands-off rain sensor automated sprinkler system. Home is wired for security. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Trash pickup is included. Cats and dogs on owner approval. Convenient to Fort Carson, parks, and shopping.

Property is currently occupied, but can be shown in person with advanced notice.

Presented by:
Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Dr. E #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.

Generally, our minimum term is 12 months. The application fee is a non-refundable $49 per adult. The security deposit is = one months rent and we do allow pets (excluding aggressive dog breeds). Pet deposit and monthly pet fee will vary. Our credit requirement is a FICO score of 640 for at least one of the applicants. Otherwise, a cosigner with 680 credit or higher is needed. We require proof of household income of 2.5 times the rent amount per month. This can be in the form of last months pay stubs or last years tax return. Lastly, we deny applicants with violent felony criminal records and/or evictions within the past 3 years. You can see all our available rentals at www.CallCornerstone.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

