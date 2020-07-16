10761 Traders Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

* Just Reduced * *Tons of ammenities included*

This recently built 3 bed, 2.5 bath is loaded with extra space, amenities, and upgrades. Additional space includes a room with French doors, perfect for a formal dining area or home office, and an upstairs loft. All living spaces are on the same level and each have their own walk-in closet. Master includes an extended walk in closet. Washer and dryer provided. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Soak in the Colorado sky from the fenced backyard, or escape into the trail from the back gate for more space to play. 2 car garage. Humidifier in HVAC, and hands-off rain sensor automated sprinkler system. Home is wired for security. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Trash pickup is included. Cats and dogs on owner approval. Convenient to Fort Carson, parks, and shopping.



Property is currently occupied, but can be shown in person with advanced notice.



Presented by:

Cornerstone Real Estate Team

685 Citadel Dr. E #325

Colorado Springs, CO 80909



Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.



Generally, our minimum term is 12 months. The application fee is a non-refundable $49 per adult. The security deposit is = one months rent and we do allow pets (excluding aggressive dog breeds). Pet deposit and monthly pet fee will vary. Our credit requirement is a FICO score of 640 for at least one of the applicants. Otherwise, a cosigner with 680 credit or higher is needed. We require proof of household income of 2.5 times the rent amount per month. This can be in the form of last months pay stubs or last years tax return. Lastly, we deny applicants with violent felony criminal records and/or evictions within the past 3 years. You can see all our available rentals at www.CallCornerstone.com.