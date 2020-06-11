401 Lilac Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Townhome has a huge fully fenced backyard & is bordered w/ greenbelt on one side and a large park to the back. Vaulted living room, lots of windows gives an open feeling with this home. Nice kitchen with dishwasher, build in microwave and a 1/2 bath off to the side. Two large bedrooms upstairs have their own full bath and walk in closet. Deck opens up to back yard with a nice view of park and green belt. Fully finished basement could be additional bedroom or family room, another full bathroom, and washer/dryer hookups. 2 car garage, AC, fenced yard suitable for pets (HOA allows up to 2 dogs under 30 pounds each) for additional deposit and pet rent.

