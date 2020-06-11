All apartments in Eaton
401 Lilac Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

401 Lilac Avenue

401 Lilac Avenue · (970) 506-0615
Location

401 Lilac Avenue, Eaton, CO 80615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$1,800

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1524 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Townhome has a huge fully fenced backyard & is bordered w/ greenbelt on one side and a large park to the back. Vaulted living room, lots of windows gives an open feeling with this home. Nice kitchen with dishwasher, build in microwave and a 1/2 bath off to the side. Two large bedrooms upstairs have their own full bath and walk in closet. Deck opens up to back yard with a nice view of park and green belt. Fully finished basement could be additional bedroom or family room, another full bathroom, and washer/dryer hookups. 2 car garage, AC, fenced yard suitable for pets (HOA allows up to 2 dogs under 30 pounds each) for additional deposit and pet rent.
Townhome has a huge fully fenced backyard & is bordered w/ greenbelt on one side and a large park on the back side. Vaulted and open, you get a big feel with this home. Both bedrooms upstairs have their own full bath and walk in closet. Finished basement. Updated neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Lilac Avenue have any available units?
401 Lilac Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 Lilac Avenue have?
Some of 401 Lilac Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Lilac Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
401 Lilac Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Lilac Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Lilac Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 401 Lilac Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 401 Lilac Avenue does offer parking.
Does 401 Lilac Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Lilac Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Lilac Avenue have a pool?
No, 401 Lilac Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 401 Lilac Avenue have accessible units?
No, 401 Lilac Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Lilac Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Lilac Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Lilac Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 401 Lilac Avenue has units with air conditioning.
