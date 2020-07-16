All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8720 Rosebud Pl

8720 Rosebud Place · (303) 327-6583
Location

8720 Rosebud Place, Douglas County, CO 80134

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8720 Rosebud Pl · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1370 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Excellent 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Parker! - Schedule a showing to see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single-family home in the Cottonwood neighborhood of Parker! This home features a 2 car attached garage, fenced back yard, nice kitchen and living area, hardwood floors, with new paint, carpet and tile throughout. Master bath as well as Jack & Jill bath. Unfinished basement includes washer/dryer. The owners have taken excellent care of this property!

Located near Parker, Cherry Creek Reservoir and Park, and C-470. A superb location with easy access from all over South Denver.

One month rent as deposit.

REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. $300,000 Minimum on Limits of Liability and Properties Plus, LLC must be listed as additionally insured. Resident May Choose to Add Personal Belongings Coverage at Own Discretion and at Resident's Cost. Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.

No smoking. Dogs Only - 35lbs and under.

1 Year Lease preferred.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com

or call 303-327-6583

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8720 Rosebud Pl have any available units?
8720 Rosebud Pl has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8720 Rosebud Pl have?
Some of 8720 Rosebud Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8720 Rosebud Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8720 Rosebud Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 Rosebud Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8720 Rosebud Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8720 Rosebud Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8720 Rosebud Pl offers parking.
Does 8720 Rosebud Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8720 Rosebud Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 Rosebud Pl have a pool?
No, 8720 Rosebud Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8720 Rosebud Pl have accessible units?
No, 8720 Rosebud Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 Rosebud Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8720 Rosebud Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8720 Rosebud Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8720 Rosebud Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
