8720 Rosebud Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed garage carpet

Excellent 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Parker! - Schedule a showing to see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single-family home in the Cottonwood neighborhood of Parker! This home features a 2 car attached garage, fenced back yard, nice kitchen and living area, hardwood floors, with new paint, carpet and tile throughout. Master bath as well as Jack & Jill bath. Unfinished basement includes washer/dryer. The owners have taken excellent care of this property!



Located near Parker, Cherry Creek Reservoir and Park, and C-470. A superb location with easy access from all over South Denver.



One month rent as deposit.



REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. $300,000 Minimum on Limits of Liability and Properties Plus, LLC must be listed as additionally insured. Resident May Choose to Add Personal Belongings Coverage at Own Discretion and at Resident's Cost. Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.



No smoking. Dogs Only - 35lbs and under.



1 Year Lease preferred.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com



or call 303-327-6583



(RLNE5873309)