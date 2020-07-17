8458 Bluegrass Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage playground

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground garage

Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home in the Cottonwood Neighborhood / Parker - Make this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 1,939 sq ft property in Parker your next Home Sweet Home!



This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the second level, half bath off of kitchen on the main level, and a finished basement with the 4th bedroom, a 3/4 bath, and laundry area (washer/dryer included). Family room boasts hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. The open floor plan brings in great light and cozy living. Enjoy a beautiful deck for entertaining or just relaxing in the fenced yard. Attached two car garage and small utility shed provide ample storage.



Located just off of Jordon Road, the neighborhood feeds into biking and hiking paths, open space and pocket playgrounds.



Dog Friendly! No smoking.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5902990)