Douglas County, CO
8458 Bluegrass Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8458 Bluegrass Circle

8458 Bluegrass Circle · (720) 575-0485
Location

8458 Bluegrass Circle, Douglas County, CO 80134

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8458 Bluegrass Circle · Avail. now

$2,595

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1939 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home in the Cottonwood Neighborhood / Parker - Make this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 1,939 sq ft property in Parker your next Home Sweet Home!

This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the second level, half bath off of kitchen on the main level, and a finished basement with the 4th bedroom, a 3/4 bath, and laundry area (washer/dryer included). Family room boasts hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. The open floor plan brings in great light and cozy living. Enjoy a beautiful deck for entertaining or just relaxing in the fenced yard. Attached two car garage and small utility shed provide ample storage.

Located just off of Jordon Road, the neighborhood feeds into biking and hiking paths, open space and pocket playgrounds.

Dog Friendly! No smoking.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5902990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8458 Bluegrass Circle have any available units?
8458 Bluegrass Circle has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8458 Bluegrass Circle have?
Some of 8458 Bluegrass Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8458 Bluegrass Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8458 Bluegrass Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8458 Bluegrass Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8458 Bluegrass Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8458 Bluegrass Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8458 Bluegrass Circle offers parking.
Does 8458 Bluegrass Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8458 Bluegrass Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8458 Bluegrass Circle have a pool?
No, 8458 Bluegrass Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8458 Bluegrass Circle have accessible units?
No, 8458 Bluegrass Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8458 Bluegrass Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8458 Bluegrass Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8458 Bluegrass Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8458 Bluegrass Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
