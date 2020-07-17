8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Desirable Canyon Rim Condo on the 3rd floor, has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious open floor plan, Kitchen has granite counter tops, living room has a nook area perfect for a study. Master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and huge walk-in closet. Covered patio overlooking open spaces with amazing views. Right next to a park and trails.

12 month, 18 month and 24 month leases available. The security deposit is $1900. Dogs are allowed with additional pet deposit. NO CATS and NO SMOKING allowed. The application fee is $30 per adult, apply online at impactpm.pro Please TEXT Jeff Child with Impact Property Management at 720-515-5118 for more information about this rental.