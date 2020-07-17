All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, CO
/
8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 AM

8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302

8420 Canyon Rim Trail · (720) 515-5118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8420 Canyon Rim Trail, Douglas County, CO 80112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** Lower Rental Price **
Desirable Canyon Rim Condo on the 3rd floor, has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious open floor plan, Kitchen has granite counter tops, living room has a nook area perfect for a study. Master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and huge walk-in closet. Covered patio overlooking open spaces with amazing views. Right next to a park and trails.
12 month, 18 month and 24 month leases available. The security deposit is $1900. Dogs are allowed with additional pet deposit. NO CATS and NO SMOKING allowed. The application fee is $30 per adult, apply online at impactpm.pro Please TEXT Jeff Child with Impact Property Management at 720-515-5118 for more information about this rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 have any available units?
8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 have?
Some of 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 currently offering any rent specials?
8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 is pet friendly.
Does 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 offer parking?
No, 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 does not offer parking.
Does 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 have a pool?
No, 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 does not have a pool.
Does 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 have accessible units?
No, 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COColumbine, COWoodmoor, COKen Caryl, COCastle Pines, COStonegate, COMeridian, CO
Lone Tree, CODove Valley, COMonument, COGreenwood Village, COEvergreen, CODakota Ridge, COCherry Creek, COSheridan, COGleneagle, COHolly Hills, COWoodland Park, COGlendale, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity