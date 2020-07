Amenities

New built 1 bed 1 bath Sierra Ridge appartment - This newly built home is offering a 1 bed 1 bath apartment with it's own entrance. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, washer and dryer in unit. All utilities included. No pets and no smoking. Please call from 9am - 6pm only 303-841-1225.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4994430)