Last updated December 3 2019 at 10:49 PM

11605 Donley Dr

11605 North Donley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11605 North Donley Drive, Douglas County, CO 80138

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
This four bed, two bath, single family home available for lease now. The home features all new flooring, new paint, and brand new HVAC system including central air conditioning. Home is a tri-level that features a very large backyard. Home is dog friendly for an additional deposit and monthly pet rent. No HOA in the community allows for plenty of parking in the over sized driveway, or in the street. There is room next to the home for RV parking if necessary. Washer and Dryer are included in the unit. The home is located in the middle of Parker, so you're surrounded by many different restaurants and shopping.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below.

All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.

Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history .

Reference checks.

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.

A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.

The first months rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 20th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.

There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

There is a $15 portal fee due monthly that gives you access to our portal system. This allows you to pay rent many ways including cash, credit card, ACH, etc. It is also how you will manage maintenance requests as well as giving you access to a 24/7 maintenance emergency line.

Resident Liability Insurance is required at $100,000 in coverage. This is offered through PMI Parker for $12.95 a month and each lease is automatically enrolled unless other adequate coverage is provided prior to lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11605 Donley Dr have any available units?
11605 Donley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, CO.
What amenities does 11605 Donley Dr have?
Some of 11605 Donley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11605 Donley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11605 Donley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11605 Donley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11605 Donley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11605 Donley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11605 Donley Dr offers parking.
Does 11605 Donley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11605 Donley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11605 Donley Dr have a pool?
No, 11605 Donley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11605 Donley Dr have accessible units?
No, 11605 Donley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11605 Donley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11605 Donley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11605 Donley Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11605 Donley Dr has units with air conditioning.
