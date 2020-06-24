All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Last updated June 24 2020 at 8:44 PM

13793 West Marlowe Circle

13793 West Marlowe Circle ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13793 West Marlowe Circle, Dakota Ridge, CO 80465

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2124 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunningly modern 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home in Morrison will welcome you with 2,124 square feet of living space!

The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry for extra storage, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Weaver Creek Park. Also nearby are Belleview Shores, Southwest Commons, Costco, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Kendallvue Elementary School, Carmody Middle School, and Dakota Ridge High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Property can be ready 2 weeks after security deposit is received

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13793 West Marlowe Circle have any available units?
13793 West Marlowe Circle has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13793 West Marlowe Circle have?
Some of 13793 West Marlowe Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13793 West Marlowe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13793 West Marlowe Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13793 West Marlowe Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13793 West Marlowe Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dakota Ridge.
Does 13793 West Marlowe Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13793 West Marlowe Circle offers parking.
Does 13793 West Marlowe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13793 West Marlowe Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13793 West Marlowe Circle have a pool?
No, 13793 West Marlowe Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13793 West Marlowe Circle have accessible units?
No, 13793 West Marlowe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13793 West Marlowe Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13793 West Marlowe Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13793 West Marlowe Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13793 West Marlowe Circle has units with air conditioning.
