13793 West Marlowe Circle ·

This stunningly modern 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home in Morrison will welcome you with 2,124 square feet of living space!



The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry for extra storage, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Weaver Creek Park. Also nearby are Belleview Shores, Southwest Commons, Costco, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Kendallvue Elementary School, Carmody Middle School, and Dakota Ridge High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Property can be ready 2 weeks after security deposit is received



