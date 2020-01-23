All apartments in Dakota Ridge
11908 West Aqueduct Drive

11908 West Aqueduct Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11908 West Aqueduct Drive, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Westgold Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
- Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1155308?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Beautiful single-family home in the West Gold Meadows neighborhood! This property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a cozy wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings with skylights.

Recent updates include new energy-saving windows and sliding glass doors, fresh paint and new carpeting. A three-car driveway provides plenty of off-street parking for both tenants and their guests. This property also includes a full shed, a redwood deck, and an unfinished basement perfect for storage.

Just a short drive away is access to some of Colorados most popular parks like Red Rocks, Chatfield State Park, Dinosaur Ridge, and Bear Creek Lake Park. It's also easy access to C-470.

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5412323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11908 West Aqueduct Drive have any available units?
11908 West Aqueduct Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 11908 West Aqueduct Drive have?
Some of 11908 West Aqueduct Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11908 West Aqueduct Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11908 West Aqueduct Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11908 West Aqueduct Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11908 West Aqueduct Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dakota Ridge.
Does 11908 West Aqueduct Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11908 West Aqueduct Drive offers parking.
Does 11908 West Aqueduct Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11908 West Aqueduct Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11908 West Aqueduct Drive have a pool?
No, 11908 West Aqueduct Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11908 West Aqueduct Drive have accessible units?
No, 11908 West Aqueduct Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11908 West Aqueduct Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11908 West Aqueduct Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11908 West Aqueduct Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11908 West Aqueduct Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

