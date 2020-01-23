11908 West Aqueduct Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Beautiful single-family home in the West Gold Meadows neighborhood! This property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a cozy wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings with skylights.



Recent updates include new energy-saving windows and sliding glass doors, fresh paint and new carpeting. A three-car driveway provides plenty of off-street parking for both tenants and their guests. This property also includes a full shed, a redwood deck, and an unfinished basement perfect for storage.



Just a short drive away is access to some of Colorados most popular parks like Red Rocks, Chatfield State Park, Dinosaur Ridge, and Bear Creek Lake Park. It's also easy access to C-470.



No Pets Allowed



