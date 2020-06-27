9995 Uravan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New Reunion Home - This Brand New 3 bedroom 2.5 bath plus a loft in the Reunion area offers a large kitchen with island, granite counter tops, pantry, looking out the double sliding doors to the backyard. Master bedrooms with full bath and large walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with large loft. Laundry upstairs, washer and dryer included. 2 Car Garage Close to trails, parks, rec center and shopping. Short drive to DIA. The backyard will be landscaped. This one wont last long, call today For a private showing. 303-466-6340.



(RLNE4991891)