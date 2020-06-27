All apartments in Commerce City
9995 Uravan St
9995 Uravan St

9995 Uravan Street · No Longer Available
Location

9995 Uravan Street, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New Reunion Home - This Brand New 3 bedroom 2.5 bath plus a loft in the Reunion area offers a large kitchen with island, granite counter tops, pantry, looking out the double sliding doors to the backyard. Master bedrooms with full bath and large walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with large loft. Laundry upstairs, washer and dryer included. 2 Car Garage Close to trails, parks, rec center and shopping. Short drive to DIA. The backyard will be landscaped. This one wont last long, call today For a private showing. 303-466-6340.

(RLNE4991891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

