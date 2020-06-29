9941 Joplin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Updated Commerce City SFH in Fronterra Village - Updated and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home with new flooring throughout, new paint, new kitchen appliances (including washer/dryer), new light fixtures, new blinds, and plenty of storage in the unfinished basement. 2 car attached garage and fenced in yard great for entertaining. Walking distance to Fronterra Park, Second Creek Elementary School and Otho Stuart Middle School. Amazing neighborhood...don't miss out!

No Smoking. No Marijuana.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4219204)