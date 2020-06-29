All apartments in Commerce City
9941 Joplin Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

9941 Joplin Street

9941 Joplin St · No Longer Available
Location

9941 Joplin St, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated Commerce City SFH in Fronterra Village - Updated and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home with new flooring throughout, new paint, new kitchen appliances (including washer/dryer), new light fixtures, new blinds, and plenty of storage in the unfinished basement. 2 car attached garage and fenced in yard great for entertaining. Walking distance to Fronterra Park, Second Creek Elementary School and Otho Stuart Middle School. Amazing neighborhood...don't miss out!
No Smoking. No Marijuana.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4219204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9941 Joplin Street have any available units?
9941 Joplin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 9941 Joplin Street have?
Some of 9941 Joplin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9941 Joplin Street currently offering any rent specials?
9941 Joplin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9941 Joplin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9941 Joplin Street is pet friendly.
Does 9941 Joplin Street offer parking?
Yes, 9941 Joplin Street offers parking.
Does 9941 Joplin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9941 Joplin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9941 Joplin Street have a pool?
No, 9941 Joplin Street does not have a pool.
Does 9941 Joplin Street have accessible units?
No, 9941 Joplin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9941 Joplin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9941 Joplin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9941 Joplin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9941 Joplin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
