9931 Mobile St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home 4 beds 2.5 baths 2775 sq ft (1900 sq ft finished + 875 sq ft unfinished basement) & 2 car garage located in FRONTERRA VILLAGE. Main floor has living room, formal dining, kitchen island plus family room with powder bath. This home has country kitchen style floor plan with plenty cabinets. All bedrooms is upper level along with laundry room. Close to open space & trail, Walk distance to elementary & middle school, convenience store, King Sooper, Minutes way from hwy 76, hwy 70, DIA and many more. AVAILABLE on June 2019. Great Place to Live!! Only One (1) Small (under 30 pounds) Dog is allowed. Please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496 for more info & showings. MMJ is NOT allowed in the premise Thank you.