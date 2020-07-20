All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 9931 Mobile St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
9931 Mobile St
Last updated July 16 2019 at 10:15 PM

9931 Mobile St

9931 Mobile Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9931 Mobile Street, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home 4 beds 2.5 baths 2775 sq ft (1900 sq ft finished + 875 sq ft unfinished basement) & 2 car garage located in FRONTERRA VILLAGE. Main floor has living room, formal dining, kitchen island plus family room with powder bath. This home has country kitchen style floor plan with plenty cabinets. All bedrooms is upper level along with laundry room. Close to open space & trail, Walk distance to elementary & middle school, convenience store, King Sooper, Minutes way from hwy 76, hwy 70, DIA and many more. AVAILABLE on June 2019. Great Place to Live!! Only One (1) Small (under 30 pounds) Dog is allowed. Please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496 for more info & showings. MMJ is NOT allowed in the premise Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9931 Mobile St have any available units?
9931 Mobile St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 9931 Mobile St have?
Some of 9931 Mobile St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9931 Mobile St currently offering any rent specials?
9931 Mobile St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9931 Mobile St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9931 Mobile St is pet friendly.
Does 9931 Mobile St offer parking?
Yes, 9931 Mobile St offers parking.
Does 9931 Mobile St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9931 Mobile St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9931 Mobile St have a pool?
No, 9931 Mobile St does not have a pool.
Does 9931 Mobile St have accessible units?
No, 9931 Mobile St does not have accessible units.
Does 9931 Mobile St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9931 Mobile St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9931 Mobile St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9931 Mobile St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCommerce City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Commerce City Accessible ApartmentsCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COApplewood, COBerkley, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COGunbarrel, COStonegate, COWindsor, COShaw Heights, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College