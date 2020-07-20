Amenities

9817 Helena Court Available 08/01/19 Fronterra Village! 4 Bedroom 2 Story - 1 Dog Accepted - Available August 1st - 4 bed + loft Fronterra Village home for rent! No cats. Available July 1st! Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this fantastic home in the Fronterra Village community! This two story home has warm and inviting colors, rich wood floors, and location, location, location thats walking distance to Badger Park! The main level features a beautiful and spacious kitchen with maple cabinets, tile flooring, and upgraded stainless steel appliances including a gas stove! The main level features a three-sided gas fireplace that elegantly splits the living room which is wired for surround sound, and the dining area! Upstairs are ALL 4 bedrooms and the laundry room which includes the clothes washer and dryer! Spacious master bedroom features a spacious 5 piece bathroom and large walk in closet. This lovely home is in walking distance to Badger Park in the community! Shopping and eateries nearby on 104th! Close to Barr Lake! Easy access to E-470, DIA, I-76, Highways 2 and 85, downtown Denver, and even the Boulder corridor! No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted. One small to medium sized dog accepted. No illegal or dangerous breeds as specified by the Homeowners Insurance Company.



Please call 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing. If you call or text please reference the property address; thank you.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



No Cats Allowed



