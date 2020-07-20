All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

9817 Helena Court

9817 Helena Court · No Longer Available
Location

9817 Helena Court, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
9817 Helena Court Available 08/01/19 Fronterra Village! 4 Bedroom 2 Story - 1 Dog Accepted - Available August 1st - 4 bed + loft Fronterra Village home for rent! No cats. Available July 1st! Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this fantastic home in the Fronterra Village community! This two story home has warm and inviting colors, rich wood floors, and location, location, location thats walking distance to Badger Park! The main level features a beautiful and spacious kitchen with maple cabinets, tile flooring, and upgraded stainless steel appliances including a gas stove! The main level features a three-sided gas fireplace that elegantly splits the living room which is wired for surround sound, and the dining area! Upstairs are ALL 4 bedrooms and the laundry room which includes the clothes washer and dryer! Spacious master bedroom features a spacious 5 piece bathroom and large walk in closet. This lovely home is in walking distance to Badger Park in the community! Shopping and eateries nearby on 104th! Close to Barr Lake! Easy access to E-470, DIA, I-76, Highways 2 and 85, downtown Denver, and even the Boulder corridor! No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted. One small to medium sized dog accepted. No illegal or dangerous breeds as specified by the Homeowners Insurance Company.

Please call 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing. If you call or text please reference the property address; thank you.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4188570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9817 Helena Court have any available units?
9817 Helena Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 9817 Helena Court have?
Some of 9817 Helena Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9817 Helena Court currently offering any rent specials?
9817 Helena Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9817 Helena Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9817 Helena Court is pet friendly.
Does 9817 Helena Court offer parking?
No, 9817 Helena Court does not offer parking.
Does 9817 Helena Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9817 Helena Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9817 Helena Court have a pool?
No, 9817 Helena Court does not have a pool.
Does 9817 Helena Court have accessible units?
No, 9817 Helena Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9817 Helena Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9817 Helena Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9817 Helena Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9817 Helena Court does not have units with air conditioning.
