All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 9695 Kalispell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
9695 Kalispell St
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:35 AM

9695 Kalispell St

9695 Kalispell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9695 Kalispell Street, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Visit PmiMileHigh dot com for more info including a video walk-through tour.

Beautiful Home AVAILABLE FOR RENT near the REUNION COMMUNITY - $2250/Month

Two story, Single Family home, 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, 1684 Sq Ft plus 885 Sq ft unfinished basement with 2 car garage on a corner lot.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent#properties

This BEAUTIFUL 2 Story Home offers a great, over sized covered front patio, Vaulted Ceilings, Double Sided Fireplace, huge windows throughout home offering great natural lighting, all freshly painted with beautiful griege tone and newly installed, stunning wide plank gray wood flooring! The family room opens to the Dining space & Large Kitchen creating an open concept feel. The Spacious kitchen has a terrific pantry with a generous amount of storage room. The 2nd floor loft is a very versatile space that can accommodate any use! In the large Master Suite enjoy a walk-in closet with master bathroom including a great soaking tub! The other 2 Bedrooms have dedicated full bath to finish off the 2nd floor! There is an additional 885 sq ft of unfinished basement that is wide open for additional storage. This home has a lovely backyard featuring a fabulous red stone patio area, great for entertaining! You must see this one!
One of the many attractive qualities of the FRONTERRA VILLAGE Neighborhood is that it is located on the outer edge of the greater metro Denver area, away from the "hustle and bustle" of a large city. However, it is just minutes away from major traffic arteries such as the I-76, highway 85 and 104th Avenue, that allows residents access to nearly everything the greater metro area of Denver has to offer in 30 minutes or less. In addition, you have easy access to Denver International Airport.

Property is shown by appointment only.
If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-558-5188.

First months' rent and security deposits are required prior to move in and must be available prior to signing a lease agreement. All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant pays all utilities.
Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property. Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 3 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to APPLY ONLINE:
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

PMI Mile High
13336 Franklin St, Thornton, CO 80241, USA
Phone: (303) 536-8711

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9695 Kalispell St have any available units?
9695 Kalispell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 9695 Kalispell St have?
Some of 9695 Kalispell St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9695 Kalispell St currently offering any rent specials?
9695 Kalispell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9695 Kalispell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9695 Kalispell St is pet friendly.
Does 9695 Kalispell St offer parking?
Yes, 9695 Kalispell St offers parking.
Does 9695 Kalispell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9695 Kalispell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9695 Kalispell St have a pool?
No, 9695 Kalispell St does not have a pool.
Does 9695 Kalispell St have accessible units?
No, 9695 Kalispell St does not have accessible units.
Does 9695 Kalispell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9695 Kalispell St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9695 Kalispell St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9695 Kalispell St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible Apartments
Commerce City Apartments with BalconyCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College