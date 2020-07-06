9695 Kalispell St

Amenities

Beautiful Home AVAILABLE FOR RENT near the REUNION COMMUNITY - $2250/Month



Two story, Single Family home, 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, 1684 Sq Ft plus 885 Sq ft unfinished basement with 2 car garage on a corner lot.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent#properties



This BEAUTIFUL 2 Story Home offers a great, over sized covered front patio, Vaulted Ceilings, Double Sided Fireplace, huge windows throughout home offering great natural lighting, all freshly painted with beautiful griege tone and newly installed, stunning wide plank gray wood flooring! The family room opens to the Dining space & Large Kitchen creating an open concept feel. The Spacious kitchen has a terrific pantry with a generous amount of storage room. The 2nd floor loft is a very versatile space that can accommodate any use! In the large Master Suite enjoy a walk-in closet with master bathroom including a great soaking tub! The other 2 Bedrooms have dedicated full bath to finish off the 2nd floor! There is an additional 885 sq ft of unfinished basement that is wide open for additional storage. This home has a lovely backyard featuring a fabulous red stone patio area, great for entertaining! You must see this one!

One of the many attractive qualities of the FRONTERRA VILLAGE Neighborhood is that it is located on the outer edge of the greater metro Denver area, away from the "hustle and bustle" of a large city. However, it is just minutes away from major traffic arteries such as the I-76, highway 85 and 104th Avenue, that allows residents access to nearly everything the greater metro area of Denver has to offer in 30 minutes or less. In addition, you have easy access to Denver International Airport.



Property is shown by appointment only.

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-558-5188.



First months' rent and security deposits are required prior to move in and must be available prior to signing a lease agreement. All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant pays all utilities.

Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property. Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 3 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to APPLY ONLINE:

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy



PMI Mile High

13336 Franklin St, Thornton, CO 80241, USA

Phone: (303) 536-8711