All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 9688 Ironton St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
9688 Ironton St.
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

9688 Ironton St.

9688 Ironton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9688 Ironton Street, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9688 Ironton St. Available 11/06/19 Updated 3 Bed Home in Commerce City!!! - This Light and Bright Home is move in ready! Newer Paint and Carpet throughout along with Granite Countertops in Kitchen and all the Bathrooms. Attached 2 Car Garage with extra storage space. Bedrooms are incredibly spacious and the Master Offers a Great Walk In Closet! Washer/Dryer Included!!!! Unfinished basement for extra storage and flex space as well. Great back yard for entertaining outdoors!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company snd Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE4415265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9688 Ironton St. have any available units?
9688 Ironton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 9688 Ironton St. have?
Some of 9688 Ironton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9688 Ironton St. currently offering any rent specials?
9688 Ironton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9688 Ironton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9688 Ironton St. is pet friendly.
Does 9688 Ironton St. offer parking?
Yes, 9688 Ironton St. offers parking.
Does 9688 Ironton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9688 Ironton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9688 Ironton St. have a pool?
No, 9688 Ironton St. does not have a pool.
Does 9688 Ironton St. have accessible units?
No, 9688 Ironton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9688 Ironton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9688 Ironton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9688 Ironton St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9688 Ironton St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible Apartments
Commerce City Apartments with BalconyCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College