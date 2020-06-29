All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

7833 Jasmine Drive

7833 Jasmine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7833 Jasmine Drive, Commerce City, CO 80022
Monaco

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathrooms 2 Story Town home - Property Id: 215244

3 Bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms two story duplex town home. Rent includes trash, water & sewer. Tenant pays XCEL. Main level has living room, half bathroom/powder room, eat in kitchen. Upstairs 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Basement has one bedroom (meets code), and unfinished area with washer and dryer. 1050 finished square feet (Total square footage including unfinished area 1400). Driveway and shed. No garage. No landlord provided air conditioning. Large backyard shared by two sides of duplex; not fenced. Year built 1986. Enjoy Paradice Island Pool at Pioneer Park 5951 Monaco St. See photo's.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215244
Property Id 215244

(RLNE5512417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7833 Jasmine Drive have any available units?
7833 Jasmine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 7833 Jasmine Drive have?
Some of 7833 Jasmine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7833 Jasmine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7833 Jasmine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7833 Jasmine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7833 Jasmine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 7833 Jasmine Drive offer parking?
No, 7833 Jasmine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7833 Jasmine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7833 Jasmine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7833 Jasmine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7833 Jasmine Drive has a pool.
Does 7833 Jasmine Drive have accessible units?
No, 7833 Jasmine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7833 Jasmine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7833 Jasmine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7833 Jasmine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7833 Jasmine Drive has units with air conditioning.

