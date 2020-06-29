7833 Jasmine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathrooms 2 Story Town home - Property Id: 215244



3 Bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms two story duplex town home. Rent includes trash, water & sewer. Tenant pays XCEL. Main level has living room, half bathroom/powder room, eat in kitchen. Upstairs 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Basement has one bedroom (meets code), and unfinished area with washer and dryer. 1050 finished square feet (Total square footage including unfinished area 1400). Driveway and shed. No garage. No landlord provided air conditioning. Large backyard shared by two sides of duplex; not fenced. Year built 1986. Enjoy Paradice Island Pool at Pioneer Park 5951 Monaco St. See photo's.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215244

