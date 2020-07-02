All apartments in Commerce City
7121 Jasmine St
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

7121 Jasmine St

7121 Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Location

7121 Jasmine Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
Fairfax Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7121 Jasmine St Available 05/11/20 7121 Jasmine Ct - This small, but cute 2 bedroom Commerce City home features beautiful hardwood floors, a remodeled bathroom and kitchen, and updated lighting. It's small but well laid-out to maximize the space.

You'll also find large yards and a driveway that will fit an RV or boat, along with plenty of extra room for cars.

This one will go fast, apply today!

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs

(RLNE2538426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7121 Jasmine St have any available units?
7121 Jasmine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
Is 7121 Jasmine St currently offering any rent specials?
7121 Jasmine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7121 Jasmine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7121 Jasmine St is pet friendly.
Does 7121 Jasmine St offer parking?
No, 7121 Jasmine St does not offer parking.
Does 7121 Jasmine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7121 Jasmine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7121 Jasmine St have a pool?
No, 7121 Jasmine St does not have a pool.
Does 7121 Jasmine St have accessible units?
No, 7121 Jasmine St does not have accessible units.
Does 7121 Jasmine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7121 Jasmine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7121 Jasmine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7121 Jasmine St does not have units with air conditioning.

