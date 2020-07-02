Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

7121 Jasmine St Available 05/11/20 7121 Jasmine Ct - This small, but cute 2 bedroom Commerce City home features beautiful hardwood floors, a remodeled bathroom and kitchen, and updated lighting. It's small but well laid-out to maximize the space.



You'll also find large yards and a driveway that will fit an RV or boat, along with plenty of extra room for cars.



This one will go fast, apply today!



