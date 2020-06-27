All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 7081 E 66th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
7081 E 66th Pl
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

7081 E 66th Pl

7081 East 66th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

7081 East 66th Place, Commerce City, CO 80022
Kemp

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This upper unit features a large eat-in kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. Fresh paint, new blinds, and will be professionally cleaned throughout prior to move in. Move-in ready August 1, 2019.

Hot water heated, clothes washer and dryer hook ups in unit. Stove/oven, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator are included.

Large yard and three car driveway. Owner pays for water plus trash and sewer fees. Tenant pays all other utilities, cable/data, etc.

$1275 Per month rent, $1400 security deposit, $50 application fee per person 18 years and older. Dogs okay subject to size limits, screening, breed restrictions, plus additional fees, rents, and a deposits ($150+/$25ea/$250ea).

Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7081 E 66th Pl have any available units?
7081 E 66th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 7081 E 66th Pl have?
Some of 7081 E 66th Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7081 E 66th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7081 E 66th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7081 E 66th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7081 E 66th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7081 E 66th Pl offer parking?
No, 7081 E 66th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 7081 E 66th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7081 E 66th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7081 E 66th Pl have a pool?
No, 7081 E 66th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7081 E 66th Pl have accessible units?
No, 7081 E 66th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7081 E 66th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7081 E 66th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7081 E 66th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 7081 E 66th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible Apartments
Commerce City Apartments with BalconyCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College