7081 E 66th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This upper unit features a large eat-in kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. Fresh paint, new blinds, and will be professionally cleaned throughout prior to move in. Move-in ready August 1, 2019.



Hot water heated, clothes washer and dryer hook ups in unit. Stove/oven, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator are included.



Large yard and three car driveway. Owner pays for water plus trash and sewer fees. Tenant pays all other utilities, cable/data, etc.



$1275 Per month rent, $1400 security deposit, $50 application fee per person 18 years and older. Dogs okay subject to size limits, screening, breed restrictions, plus additional fees, rents, and a deposits ($150+/$25ea/$250ea).



Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com