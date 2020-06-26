All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated September 25 2019 at 5:35 PM

6615 Olive St

6615 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

6615 Olive Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
Kemp

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bedroom with Vintage Style. Home features hardwood floors, central heating, refrigerator, stove, oven. Fresh paint. New linoleum. In a good neighborhood. Non-Smoking. Open floor plan. Has Basement with storage options. Washer/Dryer Hookup available. Parking available behind gate and off street. Kemp Elementary, Kearney Middle School, Adams City High School. Rent is $1500 a month. Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent. $55/adult Application fee. One time $150 Admin fee. $7 P&R fee (credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow removal. Pet Policy. Dogs OK. 2 pet max. $250 refundable pet deposit/ per pet. $25 pet rent/ per pet/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6615 Olive St have any available units?
6615 Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 6615 Olive St have?
Some of 6615 Olive St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6615 Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
6615 Olive St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6615 Olive St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6615 Olive St is pet friendly.
Does 6615 Olive St offer parking?
Yes, 6615 Olive St offers parking.
Does 6615 Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6615 Olive St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6615 Olive St have a pool?
No, 6615 Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 6615 Olive St have accessible units?
No, 6615 Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 6615 Olive St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6615 Olive St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6615 Olive St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6615 Olive St does not have units with air conditioning.
