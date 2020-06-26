6615 Olive St

Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom with Vintage Style. Home features hardwood floors, central heating, refrigerator, stove, oven. Fresh paint. New linoleum. In a good neighborhood. Non-Smoking. Open floor plan. Has Basement with storage options. Washer/Dryer Hookup available. Parking available behind gate and off street. Kemp Elementary, Kearney Middle School, Adams City High School. Rent is $1500 a month. Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent. $55/adult Application fee. One time $150 Admin fee. $7 P&R fee (credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow removal. Pet Policy. Dogs OK. 2 pet max. $250 refundable pet deposit/ per pet. $25 pet rent/ per pet/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!!