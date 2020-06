Amenities

garage range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities parking garage

2 bed/1 bath townhome - Cozy 2 bed 2 story townhome with fenced yard. Unfinished basement. 1 car garage. We show by appointment only. Please call or email for a showing appointment. Credit in the 600 range is required to qualify. First month rent and deposit required before move-in. $30 application fee per adult. (303) 422-7992 www.csandassociates.net

No Pets Please.



(RLNE4355662)