Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

6465 E. 69th Avenue

6465 East 69th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6465 East 69th Avenue, Commerce City, CO 80022
Kemp

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Large Lot with 4 Bedroom Home in Commerce City - Property Id: 145900

Newly remodeled home on a large lot in Commerce City. All new flooring, cabinets, appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher), granite countertops, completely remodeled bathrooms, new doors, trim, and paint inside and out, new furnace and central air unit and new roof. Has W/D hookups, large yard, covered front and back patio, deck right off of kitchen, 3 large sheds for storage and attached 2 car garage. No smoking and not 420 friendly. Dogs allowed with breed and quantity restrictions. We are still finishing up the remodel so pictures will be coming soon!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145900p
Property Id 145900

(RLNE5088635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6465 E. 69th Avenue have any available units?
6465 E. 69th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 6465 E. 69th Avenue have?
Some of 6465 E. 69th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6465 E. 69th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6465 E. 69th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6465 E. 69th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6465 E. 69th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6465 E. 69th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6465 E. 69th Avenue offers parking.
Does 6465 E. 69th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6465 E. 69th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6465 E. 69th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6465 E. 69th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6465 E. 69th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6465 E. 69th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6465 E. 69th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6465 E. 69th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6465 E. 69th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6465 E. 69th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
