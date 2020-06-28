6465 E. 69th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Large Lot with 4 Bedroom Home in Commerce City - Property Id: 145900



Newly remodeled home on a large lot in Commerce City. All new flooring, cabinets, appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher), granite countertops, completely remodeled bathrooms, new doors, trim, and paint inside and out, new furnace and central air unit and new roof. Has W/D hookups, large yard, covered front and back patio, deck right off of kitchen, 3 large sheds for storage and attached 2 car garage. No smoking and not 420 friendly. Dogs allowed with breed and quantity restrictions. We are still finishing up the remodel so pictures will be coming soon!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145900p

Property Id 145900



(RLNE5088635)