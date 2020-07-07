All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:15 PM

6371 E 63rd Pl

6371 East 63rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

6371 East 63rd Place, Commerce City, CO 80022
Central Commerce City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8f779d4061 ---- Dining area Private balcony Off-street parking Easy walk to open space trail Community playground Washer/dryer hookups Over 900 square feet Tenant-controlled evaporative cooling Forced-air ventilation-style heating Floor 3 of 3 $700 Security deposit $35 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (Covers use of water, trash, and sewer - Tenant billed separately for electricity No pets Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images are of a similar unit while #6 is occupied - updated images coming soon - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6371 E 63rd Pl have any available units?
6371 E 63rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 6371 E 63rd Pl have?
Some of 6371 E 63rd Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6371 E 63rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6371 E 63rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6371 E 63rd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 6371 E 63rd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 6371 E 63rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6371 E 63rd Pl offers parking.
Does 6371 E 63rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6371 E 63rd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6371 E 63rd Pl have a pool?
No, 6371 E 63rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6371 E 63rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 6371 E 63rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6371 E 63rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6371 E 63rd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6371 E 63rd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6371 E 63rd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

