6315 E 78th way

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dogs allowed parking carpet

Nice size duplex town home with Three Bedrooms & One and a half bathrooms. Newer paint through out. Newer windows, kitchen counter top, carpet upstairs and flooring on main level and basement. Main floor Living room, powder room 1/2 bath, and eat in kitchen. Upstairs two bedrooms & full bathroom. Basement has one bedroom plus unfinished area with washer/dryer hook up. Outside has yard, deck & off street parking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90008

