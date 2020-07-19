All apartments in Commerce City
6315 E 78th way
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

6315 E 78th way

6315 East 78th Way · No Longer Available
Location

6315 East 78th Way, Commerce City, CO 80022
Monaco

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
carpet
Duplex Town home 3 Bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms Yard - Property Id: 90008

Nice size duplex town home with Three Bedrooms & One and a half bathrooms. Newer paint through out. Newer windows, kitchen counter top, carpet upstairs and flooring on main level and basement. Main floor Living room, powder room 1/2 bath, and eat in kitchen. Upstairs two bedrooms & full bathroom. Basement has one bedroom plus unfinished area with washer/dryer hook up. Outside has yard, deck & off street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90008
Property Id 90008

(RLNE5876683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

