6172 East 64th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking media room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1745408.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Commerce City will welcome you with 888 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, an open floor plan, a main floor bath, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is on street parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Monaco Vista Park. Also nearby are Pudge Brothers Pizza, Walmart, King Soopers, Target, Harkins Theaters, The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-270 and I-70.



Nearby schools include Central Elementary School, Kearney Middle School, and Adams City High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water and sewer.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1745408.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.