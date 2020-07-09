All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

6172 East 64th Place

6172 East 64th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6172 East 64th Place, Commerce City, CO 80022
Tichy

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1745408.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Commerce City will welcome you with 888 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, an open floor plan, a main floor bath, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is on street parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Monaco Vista Park. Also nearby are Pudge Brothers Pizza, Walmart, King Soopers, Target, Harkins Theaters, The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-270 and I-70.

Nearby schools include Central Elementary School, Kearney Middle School, and Adams City High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water and sewer.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1745408.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6172 East 64th Place have any available units?
6172 East 64th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 6172 East 64th Place have?
Some of 6172 East 64th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6172 East 64th Place currently offering any rent specials?
6172 East 64th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6172 East 64th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6172 East 64th Place is pet friendly.
Does 6172 East 64th Place offer parking?
Yes, 6172 East 64th Place offers parking.
Does 6172 East 64th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6172 East 64th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6172 East 64th Place have a pool?
No, 6172 East 64th Place does not have a pool.
Does 6172 East 64th Place have accessible units?
No, 6172 East 64th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6172 East 64th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6172 East 64th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6172 East 64th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6172 East 64th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

