Commerce City, CO
5838 Newport St
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:36 AM

5838 Newport St

5838 Newport Street · No Longer Available
Location

5838 Newport Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
****AVAILABLE October 15th!!****

This duplex ranch level home located in Monaco Park features over 900 square feet of living space, including two bedrooms, 1 bath and an open living area.

Similar unit available on November 15th if you're looking for a later move in date!

Highlights:
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- Window Coverings in all Rooms
- Covered Patio

Easy access to I-70, Quebec, I-270/36

This home is located near local parks, Downtown Denver, The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, Dicks Sporting Goods Stadium/Park, DIA

NO PETS PLEASE

Adams 14 School District:
Elementary: Rose Hill
Middle School: Kearney
High School: Adams City

For Showings, please call or text Dillon Brooks 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5838 Newport St have any available units?
5838 Newport St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 5838 Newport St have?
Some of 5838 Newport St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5838 Newport St currently offering any rent specials?
5838 Newport St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5838 Newport St pet-friendly?
No, 5838 Newport St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 5838 Newport St offer parking?
No, 5838 Newport St does not offer parking.
Does 5838 Newport St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5838 Newport St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5838 Newport St have a pool?
No, 5838 Newport St does not have a pool.
Does 5838 Newport St have accessible units?
No, 5838 Newport St does not have accessible units.
Does 5838 Newport St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5838 Newport St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5838 Newport St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5838 Newport St does not have units with air conditioning.
