5800 Newport St

Charming garden level 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. Open living room / kitchen floor plan with extra bonus room. Stainless steel gas range with tile flooring in entry and kitchen. Extra room could be a great space for an office or TV room. Close to Monaco Park, Dick's Sporting Goods and Northfield Stapleton. Easy access to I70 & I270. Walking distance to Rose Hill Elementary. Shared fenced yard. The unit is located on the East South side of the main house down the steps if you are standing front of property. * $125 additional monthly cost for all utilities including: gas, electric, water/sewer and trash. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com