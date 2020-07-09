All apartments in Commerce City
5800 Newport St
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:40 PM

5800 Newport St

5800 Newport Street · No Longer Available
Location

5800 Newport Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
Rose Hill

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
elevator
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
internet access
Charming garden level 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. Open living room / kitchen floor plan with extra bonus room. Stainless steel gas range with tile flooring in entry and kitchen. Extra room could be a great space for an office or TV room. Close to Monaco Park, Dick's Sporting Goods and Northfield Stapleton. Easy access to I70 & I270. Walking distance to Rose Hill Elementary. Shared fenced yard. The unit is located on the East South side of the main house down the steps if you are standing front of property. * $125 additional monthly cost for all utilities including: gas, electric, water/sewer and trash. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 Newport St have any available units?
5800 Newport St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 5800 Newport St have?
Some of 5800 Newport St's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 Newport St currently offering any rent specials?
5800 Newport St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 Newport St pet-friendly?
No, 5800 Newport St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 5800 Newport St offer parking?
No, 5800 Newport St does not offer parking.
Does 5800 Newport St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5800 Newport St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 Newport St have a pool?
No, 5800 Newport St does not have a pool.
Does 5800 Newport St have accessible units?
No, 5800 Newport St does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 Newport St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5800 Newport St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5800 Newport St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5800 Newport St does not have units with air conditioning.

