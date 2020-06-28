18050 E. 104th Place # D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful & Spacious Three Bedroom Townhome in Reunion Plus Office Area! - 18050 E. 104th Place is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home has 1,373 s.f. of space and is located in the Reunion area near DIA. This newer built community offers swimming pool, fitness center and great trails.



This home includes:

- 2 car garage with automatic garage door

- custom dark wood floors on main level

- plush carpet in upstairs level - tile flooring in bathrooms

- newer appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer, dryer.

- lots of kitchen cabinet space

- open layout

- high ceilings

- newer blinds

- extra loft space upstairs

- walk-in closet in master bedroom

- front private patio



Available for move-in September 9-month - 11-month lease available, $1895 rent and $1600(wac) security deposit.



Utilities include: water, sewer, and trash.



Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No previous evictions or section 8. Small dogs/cats ok with an additional $100 deposit per pet and additional $50 a month per pet.



To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the Contact Us information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.



(RLNE3524502)