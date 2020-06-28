All apartments in Commerce City
18050 E. 104th Place # D

18050 East 104th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18050 East 104th Place, Commerce City, CO 80022
Reunion

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful & Spacious Three Bedroom Townhome in Reunion Plus Office Area! - 18050 E. 104th Place is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home has 1,373 s.f. of space and is located in the Reunion area near DIA. This newer built community offers swimming pool, fitness center and great trails.

This home includes:
- 2 car garage with automatic garage door
- custom dark wood floors on main level
- plush carpet in upstairs level - tile flooring in bathrooms
- newer appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer, dryer.
- lots of kitchen cabinet space
- open layout
- high ceilings
- newer blinds
- extra loft space upstairs
- walk-in closet in master bedroom
- front private patio

Available for move-in September 9-month - 11-month lease available, $1895 rent and $1600(wac) security deposit.

Utilities include: water, sewer, and trash.

Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No previous evictions or section 8. Small dogs/cats ok with an additional $100 deposit per pet and additional $50 a month per pet.

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the Contact Us information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.
For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.

(RLNE3524502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18050 E. 104th Place # D have any available units?
18050 E. 104th Place # D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 18050 E. 104th Place # D have?
Some of 18050 E. 104th Place # D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18050 E. 104th Place # D currently offering any rent specials?
18050 E. 104th Place # D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18050 E. 104th Place # D pet-friendly?
Yes, 18050 E. 104th Place # D is pet friendly.
Does 18050 E. 104th Place # D offer parking?
Yes, 18050 E. 104th Place # D offers parking.
Does 18050 E. 104th Place # D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18050 E. 104th Place # D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18050 E. 104th Place # D have a pool?
Yes, 18050 E. 104th Place # D has a pool.
Does 18050 E. 104th Place # D have accessible units?
No, 18050 E. 104th Place # D does not have accessible units.
Does 18050 E. 104th Place # D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18050 E. 104th Place # D has units with dishwashers.
Does 18050 E. 104th Place # D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18050 E. 104th Place # D has units with air conditioning.
