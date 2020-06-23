All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

17995 E 107th Pl

17995 East 107th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17995 East 107th Place, Commerce City, CO 80022
Reunion

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAIL 09/10/2019

10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

EVERYTHING IS NEW! NEW! NEW!

See your brand new home on the corner of Reunion in Commerce City. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has an attached, 2 car garage and a convenient half bath on the main floor. The kitchen opens up into the living room with a beautiful island and a large backyard. New and improved landscaping (not pictured) with a fence in the backyard! There is boundary rock-scaping and a sprinkler system installed. The home comes with a washer/dryer, refrigerator, gas top stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher and central AC. The kitchen opens up into the living room with a beautiful island and a nice little backyard.

Upstairs are three bedroom and two baths. The master bathroom invites you in with a duel vanity, a separate water closet, a huge shower with a built-in, tiled seat, and a walk-in closet.

Overlooking the lakes at the eastern end of Reunion Park, the recreation center has an indoor gymnasium, fitness center, aerobics, conference center rooms, locker rooms, and an outdoor pool with a slide and interactive water features. From Arts & Crafts to a Zumba workout, the Reunion is the place to be.

Dogs allowed with $350 pet deposit per pet (two max)

Tenant is responsible for all Utilities

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17995 E 107th Pl have any available units?
17995 E 107th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 17995 E 107th Pl have?
Some of 17995 E 107th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17995 E 107th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17995 E 107th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17995 E 107th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 17995 E 107th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 17995 E 107th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 17995 E 107th Pl offers parking.
Does 17995 E 107th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17995 E 107th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17995 E 107th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 17995 E 107th Pl has a pool.
Does 17995 E 107th Pl have accessible units?
No, 17995 E 107th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17995 E 107th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17995 E 107th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 17995 E 107th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17995 E 107th Pl has units with air conditioning.
