17995 E 107th Pl

Amenities
AVAIL 09/10/2019
10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
EVERYTHING IS NEW! NEW! NEW!
See your brand new home on the corner of Reunion in Commerce City. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has an attached, 2 car garage and a convenient half bath on the main floor. The kitchen opens up into the living room with a beautiful island and a large backyard. New and improved landscaping (not pictured) with a fence in the backyard! There is boundary rock-scaping and a sprinkler system installed. The home comes with a washer/dryer, refrigerator, gas top stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher and central AC. The kitchen opens up into the living room with a beautiful island and a nice little backyard.
Upstairs are three bedroom and two baths. The master bathroom invites you in with a duel vanity, a separate water closet, a huge shower with a built-in, tiled seat, and a walk-in closet.
Overlooking the lakes at the eastern end of Reunion Park, the recreation center has an indoor gymnasium, fitness center, aerobics, conference center rooms, locker rooms, and an outdoor pool with a slide and interactive water features. From Arts & Crafts to a Zumba workout, the Reunion is the place to be.
Dogs allowed with $350 pet deposit per pet (two max)
Tenant is responsible for all Utilities
For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.