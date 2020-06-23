17995 E 107th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAIL 09/10/2019



10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



EVERYTHING IS NEW! NEW! NEW!



See your brand new home on the corner of Reunion in Commerce City. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has an attached, 2 car garage and a convenient half bath on the main floor. The kitchen opens up into the living room with a beautiful island and a large backyard. New and improved landscaping (not pictured) with a fence in the backyard! There is boundary rock-scaping and a sprinkler system installed. The home comes with a washer/dryer, refrigerator, gas top stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher and central AC. The kitchen opens up into the living room with a beautiful island and a nice little backyard.



Upstairs are three bedroom and two baths. The master bathroom invites you in with a duel vanity, a separate water closet, a huge shower with a built-in, tiled seat, and a walk-in closet.



Overlooking the lakes at the eastern end of Reunion Park, the recreation center has an indoor gymnasium, fitness center, aerobics, conference center rooms, locker rooms, and an outdoor pool with a slide and interactive water features. From Arts & Crafts to a Zumba workout, the Reunion is the place to be.



Dogs allowed with $350 pet deposit per pet (two max)



Tenant is responsible for all Utilities



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.