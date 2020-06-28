All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 17353 East 104th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
17353 East 104th Way
Last updated September 16 2019 at 2:07 PM

17353 East 104th Way

17353 East 104th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

17353 East 104th Way, Commerce City, CO 80022
Reunion

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as October 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Beautiful Reunion neighborhood with 5 bedrooms plus a main floor den/office and 4 full baths (including 5 piece master bathroom). Formal dining room, living room and family room on the main floor, plus additional family room in the basement. Hardwood floors in kitchen and entryway, fireplace in family room, and cherry cider cabinets.

Great landscaping, including stamped concrete patio, brick walkway, and stamped concrete edging. Within walking distance to Reunion Recreation Center, and only 15 minutes from DIA. Two-car attached garage, with nook containing lots of shelves and workbench. Approx. 3,043 total finished square feet (2,293 sq. ft finished on the main floor and second story, plus an additional 750 sq. ft finished in the basement), and approx. 150 sq. ft storage in unfinished space in basement.

Located on a quiet street with little traffic. You will love the neighborhood feel and the excellent location.

Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 2 Car Garage
Basement - Finished
School District - Adams 27-J

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17353 East 104th Way have any available units?
17353 East 104th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 17353 East 104th Way have?
Some of 17353 East 104th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17353 East 104th Way currently offering any rent specials?
17353 East 104th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17353 East 104th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17353 East 104th Way is pet friendly.
Does 17353 East 104th Way offer parking?
Yes, 17353 East 104th Way offers parking.
Does 17353 East 104th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17353 East 104th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17353 East 104th Way have a pool?
No, 17353 East 104th Way does not have a pool.
Does 17353 East 104th Way have accessible units?
No, 17353 East 104th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17353 East 104th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17353 East 104th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17353 East 104th Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17353 East 104th Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible Apartments
Commerce City Apartments with BalconyCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College