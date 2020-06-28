17353 East 104th Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as October 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Beautiful Reunion neighborhood with 5 bedrooms plus a main floor den/office and 4 full baths (including 5 piece master bathroom). Formal dining room, living room and family room on the main floor, plus additional family room in the basement. Hardwood floors in kitchen and entryway, fireplace in family room, and cherry cider cabinets.



Great landscaping, including stamped concrete patio, brick walkway, and stamped concrete edging. Within walking distance to Reunion Recreation Center, and only 15 minutes from DIA. Two-car attached garage, with nook containing lots of shelves and workbench. Approx. 3,043 total finished square feet (2,293 sq. ft finished on the main floor and second story, plus an additional 750 sq. ft finished in the basement), and approx. 150 sq. ft storage in unfinished space in basement.



Located on a quiet street with little traffic. You will love the neighborhood feel and the excellent location.



Pets - No

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 2 Car Garage

Basement - Finished

School District - Adams 27-J



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.