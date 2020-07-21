Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

16406 E. 97th Place Available 09/09/19 4 Bed 4 Bath Commerce City - Dont miss out on this Amazing Corner Lot in Fronterra Village. Open Kitchen with lots of Space and an Island to Entertain Guests, The Garage has Built in Shelving for Extra Storage. There is a large Master Bedroom and a Short Walk to the Elementary School. Cover Patio in the Back Yard.



Application Requirements:

620 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee



Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



Please contact Jonathan for your showing today at 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company



(RLNE5112705)