Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
16406 E. 97th Place
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:13 PM

16406 E. 97th Place

16406 East 97th Place · No Longer Available
Commerce City
Location

16406 East 97th Place, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
16406 E. 97th Place Available 09/09/19 4 Bed 4 Bath Commerce City - Dont miss out on this Amazing Corner Lot in Fronterra Village. Open Kitchen with lots of Space and an Island to Entertain Guests, The Garage has Built in Shelving for Extra Storage. There is a large Master Bedroom and a Short Walk to the Elementary School. Cover Patio in the Back Yard.

Application Requirements:
620 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

Please contact Jonathan for your showing today at 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company

(RLNE5112705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16406 E. 97th Place have any available units?
16406 E. 97th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 16406 E. 97th Place have?
Some of 16406 E. 97th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16406 E. 97th Place currently offering any rent specials?
16406 E. 97th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16406 E. 97th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16406 E. 97th Place is pet friendly.
Does 16406 E. 97th Place offer parking?
Yes, 16406 E. 97th Place offers parking.
Does 16406 E. 97th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16406 E. 97th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16406 E. 97th Place have a pool?
No, 16406 E. 97th Place does not have a pool.
Does 16406 E. 97th Place have accessible units?
No, 16406 E. 97th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16406 E. 97th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16406 E. 97th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16406 E. 97th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16406 E. 97th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
