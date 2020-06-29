16108 E 105th Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool

Gorgeous Ranch floor plan situated on a southern corner home site! Located in a desirable community this home shows like a model. Lot's of luxurious upgrades that include a chef's kitchen with double ovens, s/s appliances, range hood, upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, large eat-in kitchen island, tile back splash and hardwood floors. Main level living with a huge master bedroom with on suite master bath, 2 additional bedrooms and a full guest bathroom. Enjoy relaxing by the fireplace or having coffee out back on your patio. Some additional features include a steam humidifier, newer furnace, a/c and fencing. Enjoy your summer's relaxing at the community pool! Close to new restaurants and shopping!