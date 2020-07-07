All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 15603 E 96th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
15603 E 96th Way
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

15603 E 96th Way

15603 East 96th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

15603 East 96th Way, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ab2b330d9 ----
Not your typical rental home. This beautiful home is loaded with upgrades and special features. Come see for yourself! Showings by appointment only. All showings are scheduled online. Application Criteria can be found to the right under rental price.

$2185 per month / $2185 Deposit
$30 application fee for all occupants 18

We are seeking clean and responsible residents that will appreciate all the special touches this home has to offer and residents that will take excellent care of this one of a kind home.

Stunning home with upgrades galore. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, custom cabinets, top of the line energy efficient black stainless appliances, granite composite sink, touchless faucet, and large pantry. The main floor has an energy efficient Nest thermostat, newly installed engineered wood floors, vaulted ceilings, and opens up onto a large back deck for entertaining.

3 bedrooms (The master bedroom pictured is no longer blue, it was repainted light gray)
3 bathrooms
Central Air
2 car garage with extra space for storage or workshop
Attached outdoor storage shed provides plenty of space for your lawn equipment or to store your summer patio decor
Sprinkler system
One block to park and trails and easy access to DIA
Convenient second floor laundry with washer and dryer hook ups

One sm-med well behaved dog may be considered for those with excellent credit. $250 pet fee and $30 per month pet rent. No other pets are allowed at any time.

This is a smoke free property. No smoking or \"growing\" inside or on property grounds.

Call or email with any questions you may have. We look forward to hearing from you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15603 E 96th Way have any available units?
15603 E 96th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 15603 E 96th Way have?
Some of 15603 E 96th Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15603 E 96th Way currently offering any rent specials?
15603 E 96th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15603 E 96th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15603 E 96th Way is pet friendly.
Does 15603 E 96th Way offer parking?
Yes, 15603 E 96th Way offers parking.
Does 15603 E 96th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15603 E 96th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15603 E 96th Way have a pool?
No, 15603 E 96th Way does not have a pool.
Does 15603 E 96th Way have accessible units?
No, 15603 E 96th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15603 E 96th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15603 E 96th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15603 E 96th Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15603 E 96th Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible Apartments
Commerce City Apartments with BalconyCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College