15603 E 96th Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Not your typical rental home. This beautiful home is loaded with upgrades and special features. Come see for yourself! Showings by appointment only. All showings are scheduled online. Application Criteria can be found to the right under rental price.



$2185 per month / $2185 Deposit

$30 application fee for all occupants 18



We are seeking clean and responsible residents that will appreciate all the special touches this home has to offer and residents that will take excellent care of this one of a kind home.



Stunning home with upgrades galore. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, custom cabinets, top of the line energy efficient black stainless appliances, granite composite sink, touchless faucet, and large pantry. The main floor has an energy efficient Nest thermostat, newly installed engineered wood floors, vaulted ceilings, and opens up onto a large back deck for entertaining.



3 bedrooms (The master bedroom pictured is no longer blue, it was repainted light gray)

3 bathrooms

Central Air

2 car garage with extra space for storage or workshop

Attached outdoor storage shed provides plenty of space for your lawn equipment or to store your summer patio decor

Sprinkler system

One block to park and trails and easy access to DIA

Convenient second floor laundry with washer and dryer hook ups



One sm-med well behaved dog may be considered for those with excellent credit. $250 pet fee and $30 per month pet rent. No other pets are allowed at any time.



This is a smoke free property. No smoking or \"growing\" inside or on property grounds.



Call or email with any questions you may have. We look forward to hearing from you.