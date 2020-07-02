All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM

13866 E 105th Pl

13866 East 105th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13866 East 105th Place, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2-Story 3 BDR, 3 Bath home in North Range Village. This well cared for home has fantastic wood floors, all new interior paint and brand new carpet! The bright and sunny kitchen, dining area and family room are open and connected. With tons of cabinets, work space and stainless appliances it is a great kitchen! The vaulted ceiling and large open windows fill the house with natural light. Upstairs you find a large master suite, a convenient laundry area and 2 roomy bedrooms. Tons of closet space upstairs. The back sliding door opens out onto a large deck. There is room for a hot tub, entertaining space and grilling area. The yard is fenced and private. There is a large 2 car attached garage with additional storage space. Just minutes from this house are parks and trails to enjoy. Convenient to everything in Reunion, Easy access to DIA and Denver.

Please call/text 303-564-6646 to view property.

Basic information about process... animal section below does not override any verbiage above....

We are Ornelas Property Management LLC. We are a full-service Real Estate Company helping Buyers, Sellers, Investors, 1031 Exchanges, and Specialize in Property Management.

To Qualify for any of our properties:
1. Call and schedule a showing of the property
a. Fill out Rental Application - $55.00 application fee per person over the age of 18. You can find our rental application on our website: http://ornelaspropertymanagement.com

Once we have received your application, we shall ask you to provide all but not limited to the following:
b. Provide all information that obtains to you. If it does not apply to you, don't fill it out.
c. Provide last three (3) pay stubs. If self-employed provide last 2 tax returns.
d. Provide copy of driver's license
2. Our decision is NOT based upon credit score, however IS based upon debt to income. (Monthly Income minus expenses)
a. We work with the following situations:
1. Divorce
2. Foreclosure
3. Short Sale
4. Bankruptcy
3. Once approved, Ornelas Property Management LLC shall email out the entire Lease Package for your review. Email and/or call with any questions. We shall supply all original documents & disclosures at time of lease signing.
4. We collect 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and pet deposit if applicable. If taking possession any day after the 1st of the month, your 1st month's rent shall be pro-rated based on a 30-day pro-ration.
5. Rents are due on the 1st of the month and late after the 5th.
6. If Ornelas Property Management LLC should have to hold the property longer than 1 week, we collect your security deposit upfront. This would be non-refundable if you DO NOT possession. Once you take possession it becomes your security deposit of which is fully refundable as long as there are no damages to the property upon vacating.

Ornelas Property Management LLC does not base our decision on Credit Scores. We base it on your current Debt vs. Income ratios. 90% of our Tenants are Bankrupt/Foreclosed/Divorced, any combination of the aforesaid mentioned.

There is a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee + $25/mo./pet. Max of three (3) pets. ALL CATS MUST BE FIXED! It is up to the Owner to accept pets, please see advertisement of property.

To continue, please call 303-564-6646 / 720-261-6340 to discuss property and schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13866 E 105th Pl have any available units?
13866 E 105th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 13866 E 105th Pl have?
Some of 13866 E 105th Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13866 E 105th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13866 E 105th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13866 E 105th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13866 E 105th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13866 E 105th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13866 E 105th Pl offers parking.
Does 13866 E 105th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13866 E 105th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13866 E 105th Pl have a pool?
No, 13866 E 105th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13866 E 105th Pl have accessible units?
No, 13866 E 105th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13866 E 105th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13866 E 105th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 13866 E 105th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13866 E 105th Pl has units with air conditioning.

