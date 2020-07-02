13866 E 105th Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful 2-Story 3 BDR, 3 Bath home in North Range Village. This well cared for home has fantastic wood floors, all new interior paint and brand new carpet! The bright and sunny kitchen, dining area and family room are open and connected. With tons of cabinets, work space and stainless appliances it is a great kitchen! The vaulted ceiling and large open windows fill the house with natural light. Upstairs you find a large master suite, a convenient laundry area and 2 roomy bedrooms. Tons of closet space upstairs. The back sliding door opens out onto a large deck. There is room for a hot tub, entertaining space and grilling area. The yard is fenced and private. There is a large 2 car attached garage with additional storage space. Just minutes from this house are parks and trails to enjoy. Convenient to everything in Reunion, Easy access to DIA and Denver.



Please call/text 303-564-6646 to view property.



Basic information about process... animal section below does not override any verbiage above....



We are Ornelas Property Management LLC. We are a full-service Real Estate Company helping Buyers, Sellers, Investors, 1031 Exchanges, and Specialize in Property Management.



To Qualify for any of our properties:

1. Call and schedule a showing of the property

a. Fill out Rental Application - $55.00 application fee per person over the age of 18. You can find our rental application on our website: http://ornelaspropertymanagement.com



Once we have received your application, we shall ask you to provide all but not limited to the following:

b. Provide all information that obtains to you. If it does not apply to you, don't fill it out.

c. Provide last three (3) pay stubs. If self-employed provide last 2 tax returns.

d. Provide copy of driver's license

2. Our decision is NOT based upon credit score, however IS based upon debt to income. (Monthly Income minus expenses)

a. We work with the following situations:

1. Divorce

2. Foreclosure

3. Short Sale

4. Bankruptcy

3. Once approved, Ornelas Property Management LLC shall email out the entire Lease Package for your review. Email and/or call with any questions. We shall supply all original documents & disclosures at time of lease signing.

4. We collect 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and pet deposit if applicable. If taking possession any day after the 1st of the month, your 1st month's rent shall be pro-rated based on a 30-day pro-ration.

5. Rents are due on the 1st of the month and late after the 5th.

6. If Ornelas Property Management LLC should have to hold the property longer than 1 week, we collect your security deposit upfront. This would be non-refundable if you DO NOT possession. Once you take possession it becomes your security deposit of which is fully refundable as long as there are no damages to the property upon vacating.



Ornelas Property Management LLC does not base our decision on Credit Scores. We base it on your current Debt vs. Income ratios. 90% of our Tenants are Bankrupt/Foreclosed/Divorced, any combination of the aforesaid mentioned.



There is a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee + $25/mo./pet. Max of three (3) pets. ALL CATS MUST BE FIXED! It is up to the Owner to accept pets, please see advertisement of property.



To continue, please call 303-564-6646 / 720-261-6340 to discuss property and schedule a showing.