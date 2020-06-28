11975 Riverstone Cir - 9D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath townhome in new community.

New paint and carpet.

Open floor plan with spacious kitchen, living, and dining. Master bedroom with private bathroom. 1 car attached garage. Laundry room on main floor with new appliances.

1382 sq ft



$1,795/month

water, sewer, and trash included in the rent



$20 application fee

Security deposit equal to 1 months rent

Property manager: Zack Rosiere, Synergy Management



Black/Stainless appliances including dishwasher and disposal

Pantry

Living Room

Master Suite

Master Bathroom

Large Walk-In Closet in Master Bathroom

Washer and Dryer Included

Central Air

Forced Air Heating

Covered Porch

Garage (1car)

HOA Community

Guest Parking