11667 River Run Pkwy Available 01/15/19 Like new 4bed/3.5 bath House!! - This beautiful home offers nearly 3,088 SF of living space and is conveniently located near major Highway 470, just minutes from shopping plazas.



You will love the spacious open floor plan that allows you to feel a part of everything that is happening in the house. The backyard is full of gorgeous trees, and a huge deck perfect for Summer BBQ's and entertainment!



On the main level you will find an elegant entryway, a formal dining room, a large kitchen area, and an open family room/dining area combo. There is also access to the over-sized 3-car garage, a large laundry room, and a half bath.



Upstairs you will find all 4 large bedrooms, and a full bath in the hallway.



The master bedroom has a large tub and shower as well as a large walk-in closet.



Need a man cave? No problem! The specious finished basement has lots of storage space and a full bath. It's waiting for you!



This property is only a 15 minute walk to the nearest elementary school.



You will want to see this home!



Parking:

-3-car garage with automatic door

-Street



Laundry:

-Washer and Dryer hookups.



HVAC:

-Central Forced Air Heating

-Central Forced Air Conditioner



Fireplace:

-Gas



Utilities:

-Gas & Electric - Tenant

-Water & Sewer- Tenant

-Garbage - Tenant

-HOA - Owner



Schools:

-Elementary School: Thimmig

-Middle/Junior School: Prairie View

-High School: Prairie View

-School District: Brighton 27-J



(RLNE4607429)