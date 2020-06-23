All apartments in Commerce City
11667 River Run Pkwy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11667 River Run Pkwy

11667 River Run Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

11667 River Run Parkway, Commerce City, CO 80640
River Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11667 River Run Pkwy Available 01/15/19 Like new 4bed/3.5 bath House!! - This beautiful home offers nearly 3,088 SF of living space and is conveniently located near major Highway 470, just minutes from shopping plazas.

You will love the spacious open floor plan that allows you to feel a part of everything that is happening in the house. The backyard is full of gorgeous trees, and a huge deck perfect for Summer BBQ's and entertainment!

On the main level you will find an elegant entryway, a formal dining room, a large kitchen area, and an open family room/dining area combo. There is also access to the over-sized 3-car garage, a large laundry room, and a half bath.

Upstairs you will find all 4 large bedrooms, and a full bath in the hallway.

The master bedroom has a large tub and shower as well as a large walk-in closet.

Need a man cave? No problem! The specious finished basement has lots of storage space and a full bath. It's waiting for you!

This property is only a 15 minute walk to the nearest elementary school.

You will want to see this home!

Parking:
-3-car garage with automatic door
-Street

Laundry:
-Washer and Dryer hookups.

HVAC:
-Central Forced Air Heating
-Central Forced Air Conditioner

Fireplace:
-Gas

Utilities:
-Gas & Electric - Tenant
-Water & Sewer- Tenant
-Garbage - Tenant
-HOA - Owner

Schools:
-Elementary School: Thimmig
-Middle/Junior School: Prairie View
-High School: Prairie View
-School District: Brighton 27-J

(RLNE4607429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11667 River Run Pkwy have any available units?
11667 River Run Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 11667 River Run Pkwy have?
Some of 11667 River Run Pkwy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11667 River Run Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
11667 River Run Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11667 River Run Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 11667 River Run Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 11667 River Run Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 11667 River Run Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 11667 River Run Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11667 River Run Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11667 River Run Pkwy have a pool?
No, 11667 River Run Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 11667 River Run Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 11667 River Run Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 11667 River Run Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 11667 River Run Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11667 River Run Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11667 River Run Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
