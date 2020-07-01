All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM

11554 East 119th Avenue

11554 East 119th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11554 East 119th Avenue, Commerce City, CO 80640

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Please take a walk through with our virtual tour, https://youtu.be/bSsu-7CcAas

Stillwater 6 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom 2 story home with over 2700 finished square feet of living space, vaulted living room, open floor plan flows from your spacious kitchen into your dining area & family room, you will find new vinyl plank flooring on the main level, private backyard with a beautiful patio perfect for relaxing as it backs to a greenbelt & walking trail, garden beds and fruit trees and berry bushes. Downstairs you will find a fully finished basement which includes 3 large conforming bedrooms, one could be an office or study and a 3/4 bathroom. Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms including a master bedroom with private bathroom and huge walk in closet, laundry closet with washer and dryer hookups on upper level. Oversized 3 car garage with plenty of storage. Water softener, solar panels, network ports throughout, central air, ceiling fans, Easy access to DIA, Downtown Denver, E470. Level Up Property Management, 720-787-9095, stephanie@leveluprent.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11554 East 119th Avenue have any available units?
11554 East 119th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 11554 East 119th Avenue have?
Some of 11554 East 119th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11554 East 119th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11554 East 119th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11554 East 119th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11554 East 119th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11554 East 119th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11554 East 119th Avenue offers parking.
Does 11554 East 119th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11554 East 119th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11554 East 119th Avenue have a pool?
No, 11554 East 119th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11554 East 119th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11554 East 119th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11554 East 119th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11554 East 119th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 11554 East 119th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11554 East 119th Avenue has units with air conditioning.

