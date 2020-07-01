11554 East 119th Avenue

Amenities

Stillwater 6 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom 2 story home with over 2700 finished square feet of living space, vaulted living room, open floor plan flows from your spacious kitchen into your dining area & family room, you will find new vinyl plank flooring on the main level, private backyard with a beautiful patio perfect for relaxing as it backs to a greenbelt & walking trail, garden beds and fruit trees and berry bushes. Downstairs you will find a fully finished basement which includes 3 large conforming bedrooms, one could be an office or study and a 3/4 bathroom. Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms including a master bedroom with private bathroom and huge walk in closet, laundry closet with washer and dryer hookups on upper level. Oversized 3 car garage with plenty of storage. Water softener, solar panels, network ports throughout, central air, ceiling fans, Easy access to DIA, Downtown Denver, E470. Level Up Property Management, 720-787-9095, stephanie@leveluprent.com