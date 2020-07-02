11013 Sedalia Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This gorgeous Reunion home has a highly desirable open floor plan and five bedrooms! Large main level offers tons of space with room for an office or playroom, formal dining room, spacious family room with cozy gas fireplace and an open kitchen. Quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry, oversized pantry, large island and stainless steel appliances make the kitchen a perfect place to cook, entertain and relax. Upstairs offers five large bedrooms complete with an oversized laundry room. Master suite offers amazing mountain views with five piece master bathroom. With no back neighbors this home opens to walking trails that lead directly to Reunion Elementary less than a block away. Easy access to I75, Hwy 85 and minutes from DIA.

