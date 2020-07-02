All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 11013 Sedalia Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
11013 Sedalia Way
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

11013 Sedalia Way

11013 Sedalia Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

11013 Sedalia Circle, Commerce City, CO 80022
Reunion

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This gorgeous Reunion home has a highly desirable open floor plan and five bedrooms! Large main level offers tons of space with room for an office or playroom, formal dining room, spacious family room with cozy gas fireplace and an open kitchen. Quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry, oversized pantry, large island and stainless steel appliances make the kitchen a perfect place to cook, entertain and relax. Upstairs offers five large bedrooms complete with an oversized laundry room. Master suite offers amazing mountain views with five piece master bathroom. With no back neighbors this home opens to walking trails that lead directly to Reunion Elementary less than a block away. Easy access to I75, Hwy 85 and minutes from DIA.
This gorgeous Reunion home has a highly desirable open floor plan and five bedrooms! Large main level offers tons of space with room for an office or playroom, formal dining room, spacious family room with cozy gas fireplace and an open kitchen. Quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry, oversized pantry, large island and stainless steel appliances make the kitchen a perfect place to cook, entertain and relax. Upstairs offers five large bedrooms complete with an oversized laundry room. Master suite offers amazing mountain views with five piece master bathroom. With no back neighbors this home opens to walking trails that lead directly to Reunion Elementary less than a block away. Easy access to I75, Hwy 85 and minutes from DIA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11013 Sedalia Way have any available units?
11013 Sedalia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 11013 Sedalia Way have?
Some of 11013 Sedalia Way's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11013 Sedalia Way currently offering any rent specials?
11013 Sedalia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11013 Sedalia Way pet-friendly?
No, 11013 Sedalia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 11013 Sedalia Way offer parking?
No, 11013 Sedalia Way does not offer parking.
Does 11013 Sedalia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11013 Sedalia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11013 Sedalia Way have a pool?
No, 11013 Sedalia Way does not have a pool.
Does 11013 Sedalia Way have accessible units?
No, 11013 Sedalia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11013 Sedalia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11013 Sedalia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11013 Sedalia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11013 Sedalia Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible Apartments
Commerce City Apartments with BalconyCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College