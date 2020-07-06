10924 Belle Creek Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0ee8f57041 ---- MOVE IN READY! SORRY< NO PETS ON THIS ONE> *PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor 1 Office main floor /guest room (no closet) 3 Bathrooms (3/4 on main floor next to office, master suite, jack and jill bathroom upstairs) NEW carpet and hardwood floors. Upstairs laundry with front load washer and dryer Attached 2 car alley load garage opens to huge mudroom/flex space/pocket office Central Air Covered front porch Back porch and flagstone patio with pergola Finished basement This home has so much character and charm you will just fall in love. Desirable floor plan with many flex spaces to fit your lifestyle. Main floor office/guest room with french doors is located next to 3/4 bath. Large open room off front entry could be a formal living room, formal dining room, playroom or office. Room off garage as you enter home is large enough for both a mudroom and pocket office. Finished basement has built in desk, wet bar and wine room too! So cute and full of style. The outdoor space includes a large welcoming front porch with plenty of space for outdoor seating and the backyard has a patio and pergola that is perfect for entertaining but small enough to take care of without spending your weekends devoted to it. Schools: Neighborhood Belle Creek Charter K-8 remains on a 5 day school week High School: Located within the high demand Riverdale Ridge High School boundary Located in the beautiful award winning Belle Creek neighborhood. You will enjoy strolling through the tree lined streets with community gardens, pocket parks, town center with coffee, yoga, small grocer and community events, neighborhood YMCA rec center, front porches, and alley load garages. Just East of Thornton, and West of Reunion. Convenient location 20 minutes to Downtown Denver, 25 minutes to DIA Airport, 30 minutes to Boulder Video tour available here: https://drive.google.com/open?id=16DZs3SenV39KiVthE-NdX1clwZUjY3Xy We are seeking clean, quality, long term residents that will maintain and enjoy living in this beautiful home. Required application criteria can be found under lease price to the right of the page. Please email with any questions. *FEES .$2395 Rent per month .$2395 Security deposit .$30 Application fee per adult 18 Trash service, HOA and Membership to the Neighborhood Belle Creek YMCA included with rent https://www.denverymca.org/belle-creek Resident pays all other utilities : gas, electric, water *REQUIREMENTS .Minimum Credit Score: 640 all applicants .Minimum monthly household income : $7,185 .No Pets, No Smoking or \"growing\" .Link to full application criteria and guidelines can be found to the right