10924 Belle Creek Blvd
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

10924 Belle Creek Blvd

10924 Belle Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10924 Belle Creek Boulevard, Commerce City, CO 80640
Belle Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
community garden
courtyard
parking
garage
wine room
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0ee8f57041 ---- MOVE IN READY! SORRY< NO PETS ON THIS ONE> *PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor 1 Office main floor /guest room (no closet) 3 Bathrooms (3/4 on main floor next to office, master suite, jack and jill bathroom upstairs) NEW carpet and hardwood floors. Upstairs laundry with front load washer and dryer Attached 2 car alley load garage opens to huge mudroom/flex space/pocket office Central Air Covered front porch Back porch and flagstone patio with pergola Finished basement This home has so much character and charm you will just fall in love. Desirable floor plan with many flex spaces to fit your lifestyle. Main floor office/guest room with french doors is located next to 3/4 bath. Large open room off front entry could be a formal living room, formal dining room, playroom or office. Room off garage as you enter home is large enough for both a mudroom and pocket office. Finished basement has built in desk, wet bar and wine room too! So cute and full of style. The outdoor space includes a large welcoming front porch with plenty of space for outdoor seating and the backyard has a patio and pergola that is perfect for entertaining but small enough to take care of without spending your weekends devoted to it. Schools: Neighborhood Belle Creek Charter K-8 remains on a 5 day school week High School: Located within the high demand Riverdale Ridge High School boundary Located in the beautiful award winning Belle Creek neighborhood. You will enjoy strolling through the tree lined streets with community gardens, pocket parks, town center with coffee, yoga, small grocer and community events, neighborhood YMCA rec center, front porches, and alley load garages. Just East of Thornton, and West of Reunion. Convenient location 20 minutes to Downtown Denver, 25 minutes to DIA Airport, 30 minutes to Boulder Video tour available here: https://drive.google.com/open?id=16DZs3SenV39KiVthE-NdX1clwZUjY3Xy We are seeking clean, quality, long term residents that will maintain and enjoy living in this beautiful home. Required application criteria can be found under lease price to the right of the page. Please email with any questions. *FEES .$2395 Rent per month .$2395 Security deposit .$30 Application fee per adult 18 Trash service, HOA and Membership to the Neighborhood Belle Creek YMCA included with rent https://www.denverymca.org/belle-creek Resident pays all other utilities : gas, electric, water *REQUIREMENTS .Minimum Credit Score: 640 all applicants .Minimum monthly household income : $7,185 .No Pets, No Smoking or \"growing\" .Link to full application criteria and guidelines can be found to the right

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10924 Belle Creek Blvd have any available units?
10924 Belle Creek Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 10924 Belle Creek Blvd have?
Some of 10924 Belle Creek Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10924 Belle Creek Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10924 Belle Creek Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10924 Belle Creek Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 10924 Belle Creek Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 10924 Belle Creek Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 10924 Belle Creek Blvd offers parking.
Does 10924 Belle Creek Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10924 Belle Creek Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10924 Belle Creek Blvd have a pool?
No, 10924 Belle Creek Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 10924 Belle Creek Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10924 Belle Creek Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10924 Belle Creek Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10924 Belle Creek Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10924 Belle Creek Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10924 Belle Creek Blvd has units with air conditioning.

