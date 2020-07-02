10684 Belle Creek Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Beautiful Studio/ Carriage House - Property Id: 185081



Beautiful Luxurious Studio located in Belle Creek community.



Great and friendly community; lots of fun activities

School, Free YMCA membership (gym and basketball court ) and park across the street

Restaurants and convenience store within walking distance

Lots of natural light and beautiful views

New Luxury vinyl plank flooring

Washer and Dryer (stackable front loader)

Large patio deck

WiFi doorbell and thermostat

Bluetooth Fireplace

KeyCode door deadbolt

Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher included )

Granite countertops and glass backsplash

Walk-in closet with organizers

Lots of storage

Large shower with frameless glass door

Motion sensor light switches

Recessed lighting (dimmable)

Ceiling fans

Cordless blinds

High speed internet

Dogs allowed

