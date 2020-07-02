All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

10684 Belle Creek Blvd

10684 Belle Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10684 Belle Creek Boulevard, Commerce City, CO 80640
Belle Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful Studio/ Carriage House - Property Id: 185081

Beautiful Luxurious Studio located in Belle Creek community.

Great and friendly community; lots of fun activities
School, Free YMCA membership (gym and basketball court ) and park across the street
Restaurants and convenience store within walking distance
Lots of natural light and beautiful views
New Luxury vinyl plank flooring
Washer and Dryer (stackable front loader)
Large patio deck
WiFi doorbell and thermostat
Bluetooth Fireplace
KeyCode door deadbolt
Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher included )
Granite countertops and glass backsplash
Walk-in closet with organizers
Lots of storage
Large shower with frameless glass door
Motion sensor light switches
Recessed lighting (dimmable)
Ceiling fans
Cordless blinds
High speed internet
Dogs allowed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/185081p
Property Id 185081

(RLNE5361258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10684 Belle Creek Blvd have any available units?
10684 Belle Creek Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 10684 Belle Creek Blvd have?
Some of 10684 Belle Creek Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10684 Belle Creek Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10684 Belle Creek Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10684 Belle Creek Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10684 Belle Creek Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 10684 Belle Creek Blvd offer parking?
No, 10684 Belle Creek Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 10684 Belle Creek Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10684 Belle Creek Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10684 Belle Creek Blvd have a pool?
No, 10684 Belle Creek Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 10684 Belle Creek Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10684 Belle Creek Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10684 Belle Creek Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10684 Belle Creek Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 10684 Belle Creek Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10684 Belle Creek Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

