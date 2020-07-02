All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

10503 Joplin Street

10503 Joplin Street · No Longer Available
Location

10503 Joplin Street, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2-Story Home with 3-Car Attached Garage in Reunion! - Beautiful 4-bedroom home in Buffalo Run area of Reunion! Recent updates include new bathroom tile and stainless steel appliances. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are located on the top floor with new carpeting throughout the upper level. Master bedroom is huge and complete with vaulted ceilings, 5-piece bath, and enormous walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry room Features include a gas fireplace, central A/C, landscaping with sprinkler system and an unfinished walk-out basement. This spacious home has an amazing L-shaped oversized deck, perfect for entertaining or relaxing as you enjoy the views of the mountains and open space the home backs up to.

Wonderful neighborhood with convenient access to 76 and E-470. Pets considered with additional refundable $250 pet deposit per pet. No co-signers. Tenant pays all utilities except sewer and trash.

(RLNE4194730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10503 Joplin Street have any available units?
10503 Joplin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 10503 Joplin Street have?
Some of 10503 Joplin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10503 Joplin Street currently offering any rent specials?
10503 Joplin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10503 Joplin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10503 Joplin Street is pet friendly.
Does 10503 Joplin Street offer parking?
Yes, 10503 Joplin Street offers parking.
Does 10503 Joplin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10503 Joplin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10503 Joplin Street have a pool?
Yes, 10503 Joplin Street has a pool.
Does 10503 Joplin Street have accessible units?
No, 10503 Joplin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10503 Joplin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10503 Joplin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10503 Joplin Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10503 Joplin Street has units with air conditioning.

