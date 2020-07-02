10503 Joplin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 2-Story Home with 3-Car Attached Garage in Reunion! - Beautiful 4-bedroom home in Buffalo Run area of Reunion! Recent updates include new bathroom tile and stainless steel appliances. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are located on the top floor with new carpeting throughout the upper level. Master bedroom is huge and complete with vaulted ceilings, 5-piece bath, and enormous walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry room Features include a gas fireplace, central A/C, landscaping with sprinkler system and an unfinished walk-out basement. This spacious home has an amazing L-shaped oversized deck, perfect for entertaining or relaxing as you enjoy the views of the mountains and open space the home backs up to.



Wonderful neighborhood with convenient access to 76 and E-470. Pets considered with additional refundable $250 pet deposit per pet. No co-signers. Tenant pays all utilities except sewer and trash.



(RLNE4194730)