8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 1

Amenities

pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bed 1 Bath Unit for Rent in Littleton! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit has 838 square feet, large living space area with newer hardwoods throughout, stainless steel appliances, new paint and blinds throughout. 1 reserved parking space in front of unit with additional parking available. Trash and sewer are included with rent. Flat fee for water and gas each month is $70.00. Tenant is responsible for electricity.



Move in Ready Now!



Pics coming soon!



Rent is $1,350/month

Security Deposit is an additional $1,350.00



Pets OK! (non-refundable pet fee of $350.00 covers up to 2 pets)



(RLNE5686408)