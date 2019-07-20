All apartments in Columbine
Find more places like 7930 S Marshall Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbine, CO
/
7930 S Marshall Ct
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

7930 S Marshall Ct

7930 South Marshall Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbine
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7930 South Marshall Court, Columbine, CO 80128
Columbine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
This unit is available on 8/1/2019. Come check out this beautiful brick colonial, two-story home in Columbine Hills. The curb appeal of this home cannot be beat with mature landscaping, plenty of shade in a quiet neighborhood. There is plenty of space for everyone in this home. A large living room, family room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. Plenty of cabinet space and counterspace on this peninsula counter layout. All appliance stay including a microwave and dishwasher. Corian counters and a large double sink with modern faucet top off this space.

Main floor laundry room with included front loading washer and dryer. Additional fridge in laundry room included as well. The basement has additional space for a game room or play room. [Special note that one of the rooms in the basement will be a lockoff for owner stored furniture with no tenant access].

If all of that was not enough -- you have to see this backyard. A large brick patio that is topped with an amazing pergola. Plenty of room to relax and entertain. The yard has mature landscaping for plenty of privacy to make the yard an extension of the living area inside of the home.

All 4 bedrooms are upstairs, including a Master Bedroom. The master includes a private 3/4 bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. Each bedroom is carpeted as well.

This property is close to C-470, Chatfield Park, neighborhood parks and walking trails.

THIS UNIT IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR AN 11-MONTH RENTAL (LEASE END DATE OF JUNE 27, 2020). Tenant Responsible for all utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric and Trash), Landlord currently has a lawn service and is willing to split the cost 50/50 with the tenant (around $12.50 per week), Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Sorry, NO PETS / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. The storage shed in the yard usage is not included in the lease.

This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
http://pmielevation.info/7930-S-MARSHALL-CT-360-TOUR

Video Walkthru Link:
http://pmielevation.info/9730-S-MARSHALL-VIDEO-WALKTHRU

Photo Gallery Video:

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7930 S Marshall Ct have any available units?
7930 S Marshall Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 7930 S Marshall Ct have?
Some of 7930 S Marshall Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7930 S Marshall Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7930 S Marshall Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7930 S Marshall Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7930 S Marshall Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbine.
Does 7930 S Marshall Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7930 S Marshall Ct offers parking.
Does 7930 S Marshall Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7930 S Marshall Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7930 S Marshall Ct have a pool?
No, 7930 S Marshall Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7930 S Marshall Ct have accessible units?
No, 7930 S Marshall Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7930 S Marshall Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7930 S Marshall Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7930 S Marshall Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7930 S Marshall Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbine 2 BedroomsColumbine Apartments with Balcony
Columbine Apartments with ParkingColumbine Apartments with Pool
Columbine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs