7930 S Marshall Ct

This unit is available on 8/1/2019. Come check out this beautiful brick colonial, two-story home in Columbine Hills. The curb appeal of this home cannot be beat with mature landscaping, plenty of shade in a quiet neighborhood. There is plenty of space for everyone in this home. A large living room, family room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. Plenty of cabinet space and counterspace on this peninsula counter layout. All appliance stay including a microwave and dishwasher. Corian counters and a large double sink with modern faucet top off this space.



Main floor laundry room with included front loading washer and dryer. Additional fridge in laundry room included as well. The basement has additional space for a game room or play room. [Special note that one of the rooms in the basement will be a lockoff for owner stored furniture with no tenant access].



If all of that was not enough -- you have to see this backyard. A large brick patio that is topped with an amazing pergola. Plenty of room to relax and entertain. The yard has mature landscaping for plenty of privacy to make the yard an extension of the living area inside of the home.



All 4 bedrooms are upstairs, including a Master Bedroom. The master includes a private 3/4 bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. Each bedroom is carpeted as well.



This property is close to C-470, Chatfield Park, neighborhood parks and walking trails.



THIS UNIT IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR AN 11-MONTH RENTAL (LEASE END DATE OF JUNE 27, 2020). Tenant Responsible for all utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric and Trash), Landlord currently has a lawn service and is willing to split the cost 50/50 with the tenant (around $12.50 per week), Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Sorry, NO PETS / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. The storage shed in the yard usage is not included in the lease.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/7930-S-MARSHALL-CT-360-TOUR



Video Walkthru Link:

http://pmielevation.info/9730-S-MARSHALL-VIDEO-WALKTHRU



Photo Gallery Video:



