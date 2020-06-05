All apartments in Columbine
Find more places like 7149 South Webster Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbine, CO
/
7149 South Webster Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:37 PM

7149 South Webster Street

7149 South Webster Street · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbine
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7149 South Webster Street, Columbine, CO 80128
Columbine West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
media room
Come view your next home! This spacious townhome sits in a lovely community and has 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a bonus finished basement as an additional family room, and 2 covered parking spots. The kitchen has an eat-in nook and lots of additional storage cabinets. The patio is right off the kitchen. The living and dining room are all open to each other with a stone wood-burning fireplace to compliment the room. The whole property just had new carpet installed and was fully painted, ready for the new renter! The upstairs has a master suite with 2 walk-in closets and an attached full bath. There is also a second full bath and 2 bedrooms with lots of additional storage. The basement has a large finished basement which is great for a family or media room. The basement also has the laundry room which also has lots of additional storage. The property is equipped with an oven/stove range, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, washer, and dryer. There are 2 covered parking spots right behind the attached patio. There is plenty of visitor parking near the unit. Water, trash, and sewer are all included in the rent. We do allow pets up to 35lbs. This townhome community sits adjacent to a park and community pool. It is also adjacent to an elementary school. Its nearest major cross-section is Wadsworth and Ken Caryl with easy access to 470. There are many amenities close by. Set up a viewing of the property today!

Pets: Yes – Under 35 lbs.
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Stone Fireplace
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 2 Covered Parking Spots
School District: Jefferson County R-1

Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7149 South Webster Street have any available units?
7149 South Webster Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7149 South Webster Street have?
Some of 7149 South Webster Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7149 South Webster Street currently offering any rent specials?
7149 South Webster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7149 South Webster Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7149 South Webster Street is pet friendly.
Does 7149 South Webster Street offer parking?
Yes, 7149 South Webster Street does offer parking.
Does 7149 South Webster Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7149 South Webster Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7149 South Webster Street have a pool?
Yes, 7149 South Webster Street has a pool.
Does 7149 South Webster Street have accessible units?
No, 7149 South Webster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7149 South Webster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7149 South Webster Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7149 South Webster Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7149 South Webster Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7149 South Webster Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbine 2 BedroomsColumbine Apartments with Balcony
Columbine Apartments with ParkingColumbine Apartments with Pool
Columbine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity