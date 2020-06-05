7149 South Webster Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool guest parking media room

Come view your next home! This spacious townhome sits in a lovely community and has 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a bonus finished basement as an additional family room, and 2 covered parking spots. The kitchen has an eat-in nook and lots of additional storage cabinets. The patio is right off the kitchen. The living and dining room are all open to each other with a stone wood-burning fireplace to compliment the room. The whole property just had new carpet installed and was fully painted, ready for the new renter! The upstairs has a master suite with 2 walk-in closets and an attached full bath. There is also a second full bath and 2 bedrooms with lots of additional storage. The basement has a large finished basement which is great for a family or media room. The basement also has the laundry room which also has lots of additional storage. The property is equipped with an oven/stove range, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, washer, and dryer. There are 2 covered parking spots right behind the attached patio. There is plenty of visitor parking near the unit. Water, trash, and sewer are all included in the rent. We do allow pets up to 35lbs. This townhome community sits adjacent to a park and community pool. It is also adjacent to an elementary school. Its nearest major cross-section is Wadsworth and Ken Caryl with easy access to 470. There are many amenities close by. Set up a viewing of the property today!



Pets: Yes – Under 35 lbs.

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Stone Fireplace

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 2 Covered Parking Spots

School District: Jefferson County R-1



Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



